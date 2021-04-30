DeForest 3, Milton 1
“We ended up losing 3-1, but put in a solid effort,” Milton head coach Ryan Wagner said. “They controlled the first 30 minutes and got some goals, but we took over from there.”
Milton got its lone goal before half from a score from Joey Leverenz. Mason Vilbrandt assisted on the goal.
“We put the pressure on in the second half, but couldn’t convert any more goals,” Wagner said.
Deegan Riley collected 12 saves in goal for the Red Hawks.
