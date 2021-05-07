Andre Alvarez-Jacobs scored in the 75th minute to break a 1-1 tie and lead Janesville Craig to a 2-1 win over the Milton boys soccer team in a WIAA Division 1 alternate fall season regional final game Thursday, May 6, in Janesville.
Milton's lone goal came from Deegan Riley.
Reed Kelly made five saves for Craig to pick up the win, while Alan Pacheco scored Craig’s first-half goal. The Cougars advanced to play Beloit Memorial in a sectional contest on Saturday, May 8.
The Red Hawks finish the alternate boys soccer season with a 3-10-1 record. It was the second time this season Milton lost to Janesville by one goal. The Red Hawks lost a 1-0 contest against the Cougars on Saturday, April 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.