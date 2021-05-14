Milton 4, Evansville 2
Milton rebounded from a slow start to earn a nonconference victory over visiting Evansville Tuesday, May 11, at Milton High School.
The Red Hawks trailed 1-0 before Kayleigh Boe equalized off an assist from Taylor Boe.
"We came out a little slow and found ourselves down 1-0 early on," Milton head coach Ryan Wagner said. "However, the girls responded and once we tied it up that was all the confidence they needed."
Molly Morehart and Savannah Swopes each netted goals to give Milton a 3-2 advantage.
"We started to tire at the end of the first half and Evansville was gaining some momentum after their second goal," Wagner said.
However, a nice near-post finish from Jayda Swopes off a corner piece helped swing back the momentum to Milton as the Red Hawks led 4-2.
It proved to be the final score of the game. Hannah Mirza collected eights saves in the victory.
"Overall I was really happy with the result and getting that win should really give us some confidence," Wagner said.