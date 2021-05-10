Milton scored the final two goals of the game to earn a 3-3 Badger South tie against Fort Atkinson in a season-opening girls soccer game Friday, May 7, at Fort Atkinson High School.
Kayleigh Boe, Holly Morehart and Jayda Swopes all scored for the Red Hawks.
Alexa Dahnert netted two goals for the Blackhawks, while Laurel Miller also added a score.
