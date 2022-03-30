The young and struggling Milton High School girls soccer team of last season still will be young this season.
Coach Ryan Wagner hopes the struggles will be reduced.
The Red Hawks finished 3-8-1 during their reduced season caused by the pandemic last season. They were 1-5-1 in Badger Conference matches.
Wagner, bolstered by the return of Savannah Swopes and Jayda Swopes, believes the Red Hawks will be more competitive in the conference this season.
“We have a lot of returning players,” Wagner said. “But the conference just keeps getting better and better. It’s definitely one of the top conferences in the state now.
“I think the Big Eight has dropped off a little bit,” Wagner said. “And the Milwaukee area has some tough conferences. But, yeah, we’re going to have our hands full.”
Wagner is in his third season as the coach of the girls program—including the canceled 2020 season--after spending many years as both the boys and girls teams coach. This is his 19th season in the Milton High soccer program.
His top players are the Swopes sisters—Savannah, a senior, and Jayda, a junior.
Savannah earned first-team All-Badger Conference South honors last season. She scored five goals and had four assists.
Jayda earned All-Badger South honorable mention with four goals and five assists.
“Those two will lead our offense,” Wagner said.
Milton scored only 10 goals in the seven conference matches last season.
“Savannah is a pure midfielder,” Wagner said. “She can control the game.”
Jayda Swopes is a forward.
“They are two talented players,” Wagner said.
Hannah Mirza returns as the starting keeper.
“Hannah got a lot of experience as a sophomore last year,” Wagner said. “She found out what is all about.”
“She worked a lot in the offseason,” Wagner said. “She’s looking good.”
Senior Kayleigh Boe will be counted on to lead the backline defense, after playing forward last season.
“She’s been helping getting things organized in practices,” Wagner said. “I’m looking for her to be one of the leaders on the team.”
The remainder of the starting squad will be determined in practices. The cool and rainy conditions this week has kept the Red Hawks inside.
“They definitely have a lot of experience playing as sophomores,” Wagner said of many of his returnees. “We’re not going to be a deep team, but our starting lineup will be relatively competitive.”
The Red Hawks are scheduled to open the season Friday with a nonconference match at Elkhorn.