Red Hawk mascot

Milton Red Hawk mascot

MILTON

Milton High's girls soccer team has posted back-to-back shutouts.

Tuesday night the Red Hawks blanked Watertown 2-0 in a Badger East Conference game.

On Saturday, Milton blanked Janesville Parker 10-0 in a nonconference match.

Watertown was able to hold off the Red Hawks for the first half, but gave up two unanswered goals in a six-minute span of the second half.

No further details were available for either game due to a lack of reporting.

MILTON 2, WATERTOWN 0

Watertown 0 0—0

Milton 0 2—2

Second Half

M—Raess 51:00. M—Swopes 57:00.

Saves—W (Boettcher 12), M (Mirza 2)