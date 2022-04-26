High school girls soccer Milton tops Watertown in Badger East Conference girls soccer Courier staff Apr 26, 2022 Apr 26, 2022 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Milton Red Hawk mascot Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTONMilton High's girls soccer team has posted back-to-back shutouts.Tuesday night the Red Hawks blanked Watertown 2-0 in a Badger East Conference game.On Saturday, Milton blanked Janesville Parker 10-0 in a nonconference match.Watertown was able to hold off the Red Hawks for the first half, but gave up two unanswered goals in a six-minute span of the second half.No further details were available for either game due to a lack of reporting.MILTON 2, WATERTOWN 0Watertown 0 0—0Milton 0 2—2Second HalfM—Raess 51:00. M—Swopes 57:00.Saves—W (Boettcher 12), M (Mirza 2) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Stuckey: Students benefiting from improved Milton School District facilities Janesville mall manager: Kohl's might be closed for weeks after fire Allen Phillip Borkenhagen Milton's Aeoden Sinclair shines for Wisconsin RTC at Badger State Classic Janesville Morning, Noon Rotary announce its Milton April Students of the Month Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!