Tim Hall has been named the new head coach of the school's boys varsity soccer team, taking over for Ryan Wagner, who coached the Red Hawks to a 10-6-2 record and to regional finals in the fall. 

Hall was announced as the coach on Jan. 26. He has been coaching since 2001 and began right after graduating from Marquette and securing his first teaching job. The Milton alum graduated in 1995 and eventually returned to his home town. Hall has been with the Red Hawks for the past 10 years. 

