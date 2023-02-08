Tim Hall has been named the new head coach of the school's boys varsity soccer team, taking over for Ryan Wagner, who coached the Red Hawks to a 10-6-2 record and to regional finals in the fall.
Hall was announced as the coach on Jan. 26. He has been coaching since 2001 and began right after graduating from Marquette and securing his first teaching job. The Milton alum graduated in 1995 and eventually returned to his home town. Hall has been with the Red Hawks for the past 10 years.
"I'm right back to where I started here," Hall said. "I've kind of come full circle and it was always my goal to eventually be the varsity coach. I couldn't be more excited."
Hall isn't the only Milton alum on his staff. In fact, all the Red Hawks' soccer coaches are alumni.
"I think it says a lot when people want to come back to the program," Hall said. "They want to continue working with kids that are coming up through the Milton program and have that affiliation. I think there's definitely a tradition of excellence here and people want to come back to it. That's super encouraging."
On the field, Hall will be reunited with several players from last season that made an impact on the team. Quite a few seniors are returning next year and will provide key leadership roles for the Red Hawks.
"They're talented individuals that were on varsity last year," Hall said. "It's looking like we've got a really strong core unit of players that are returning. I'm excited about it."