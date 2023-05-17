Jayda Swopes scored two second-half goals as Milton beat Beaver Dam (3-6-4 overall, 1-6-3 conference) 3-0 in a Badger-East Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday.
Entering the second half tied at zero, Milton (6-7, 5-5) broke through with a goal from Swopes assisted by Brennan Attwood at 52 minutes and six seconds.
Later in the half, Holly Morehart got in on the action to give the Red Hawks a 2-0 lead with a goal assisted by Ava Parke.
Swopes and Parke linked up with three minutes remaining in the contest to score one final goal.
On Thursday, Milton will host Edgewood at 7 p.m.
Beaver Dam;0;0;—;0
Milton;0;3;—;3
M—Jayda Swopes (Brennan Attwood) 52:06.
M—Holly Morehart (Ava Parke) 75:01.
M—Swopes (Parker) 77:21.
