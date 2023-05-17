01STOCK_MILTON_RED_HAWKS

Jayda Swopes scored two second-half goals as Milton beat Beaver Dam (3-6-4 overall, 1-6-3 conference) 3-0 in a Badger-East Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday. 

Entering the second half tied at zero, Milton (6-7, 5-5) broke through with a goal from Swopes assisted by Brennan Attwood at 52 minutes and six seconds. 