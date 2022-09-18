Miguel Aguilar of Beloit Memorial, left, and Brandon Tenorio of Milton, right, race to the ball in Beloit Memorial's 3-0 win over Milton on Saturday.
Junior Carter Smith dribbles past a Beloit Memorial defender on Saturday, September 17 in a 3-0 Milton loss.
Junior Noah Girard flicks the ball up in the air in a Milton 3-0 loss to Beloit Memorial on Saturday.
Senior Braden Borgerding looks to control the ball in a 3-0 loss to Beloit Memorial on Saturday.
MILTON - - In a non-conference battle between two of the top teams in Rock County, Beloit Memorial got the better of Milton in a 3-0 victory at Milton High School on Saturday.
Beloit Memorial (6-1-2) took a 2-0 lead after Jeremy Plascencia scored twice in the first half.
“The plan was to head into the wind and see if we can hold them and then in the second half, we take it to them, but unfortunately they put the two in,” said Milton head coach Ryan Wagner.
In the second half, Milton nearly scored on a free kick from junior Brandon Tenorio, which was tipped over the crossbar by the Beloit Memorial goalkeeper.
“When he gets on his left foot, we all know what he can do,” said Wagner.
Tenorio then hit the post in the 44th minute as the Purple Knights maintained a 2-0 lead. Senior Deegan Riley also had a free kick saved in the 49th minute.
“There are certain players on our team that just take control of things out there, and those two are a part of it,” said Wagner.
Baylor Denu put the game away for Beloit Memorial with a goal in the 76th minute.
Milton is 7-1-1 on the season.
Beloit Memorial 3, Milton 0
1st half
BM — Jeremy Plascencia, 9:10.
BM — Jeremy Plascencia, 34:09.
2nd half
BM — Baylor Denu, 74:24.
