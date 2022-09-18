Miguel Aguilar and Brandon Tenorio
Miguel Aguilar of Beloit Memorial, left, and Brandon Tenorio of Milton, right, race to the ball in Beloit Memorial's 3-0 win over Milton on Saturday.

MILTON - - In a non-conference battle between two of the top teams in Rock County, Beloit Memorial got the better of Milton in a 3-0 victory at Milton High School on Saturday.

Carter Smith
Junior Carter Smith dribbles past a Beloit Memorial defender on Saturday, September 17 in a 3-0 Milton loss. 

Beloit Memorial (6-1-2) took a 2-0 lead after Jeremy Plascencia scored twice in the first half.

Noah Girard
Junior Noah Girard flicks the ball up in the air in a Milton 3-0 loss to Beloit Memorial on Saturday. 
Braden Borgerding
Senior Braden Borgerding looks to control the ball in a 3-0 loss to Beloit Memorial on Saturday. 