In a game that featured two Division 2 teams ranked in the top ten by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, the fourth-ranked Monona Grove Silver Eagles won 7-2 over the 10th-ranked Milton Red Hawks on Tuesday.
Milton senior Deegan Riley gave the Redhawks (7-2-1) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 10th minute. Monona Grove tied the game when senior Nate Haberli scored in the 29th minute. An own goal by Milton in the 35th minute put the Silver Eagles up 2-1 at the end of the first half
In the second half, it was all Monona Grove as the Silver Eagles scored five goals. Sophomore VJ Giallombardo scored in the 44th minute, senior Milo Kohl scored off an assist from Haberli in the 45th minute and Haberli scored off an assist from Kohl in the 47th minute.
Kohl scored his second off an assist from senior Will Femrite in the 51st minute. Junior Oscar Adame scored off an assist from Kohl in the 58th minute, putting the Silver Eagles up 7-1.
Milton’s second goal came off an own goal from Monona Grove in the 67th minute, making the final score 7-2.
Monona Grove (9-1-2 overall, 4-0-1 conference) is in sole possession of first place in the Badger-East, while Milton (7-1-2, 3-1-1) drops to third.
Beloit Memorial 3, Milton 0
In a non-conference battle between two of the top teams in Rock County, Beloit Memorial got the better of Milton in a 3-0 victory at Milton High School on Saturday, September 17.
Beloit Memorial (6-1-2) took a 2-0 lead after Jeremy Plascencia scored twice in the first half.
“The plan was to head into the wind and see if we can hold them and then in the second half, we take it to them, but unfortunately they put the two in,” said Milton head coach Ryan Wagner.
In the second half, Milton nearly scored on a free kick from junior Brandon Tenorio, which was tipped over the crossbar by the Beloit Memorial goalkeeper.
“When he gets on his left foot, we all know what he can do,” said Wagner.
Tenorio then hit the post in the 44th minute as the Purple Knights maintained a 2-0 lead. Senior Deegan Riley also had a free kick saved in the 49th minute.
“There are certain players on our team that just take control of things out there, and those two are a part of it,” said Wagner.
Baylor Denu put the game away for Beloit Memorial with a goal in the 76th minute.
Milton 2, Mount Horeb 0
The Milton Red Hawks are off to the best start in Ryan Wagner’s tenure as head coach.
With a 2-0 win over Mount Horeb (2-5) on Thursday, September 15, Milton improved to a record of 7-0-1 to start the season.
Mount Horeb took a defensive approach in the game, packing its backline with defenders, but keeping Milton off the scoreboard in the first half.
“We controlled the game in the first half basically playing in their half for the majority of it, but struggled on that final pass or shot,” said Wagner. “We switched things up a bit, and moved some players around to get them more in scoring positions.”
After being double teamed out wide, the Red Hawks moved senior Deegan Riley up top. The move worked when Riley scored off a through ball from senior Chase McCumber in the 63rd minute. Sophomore Noah Girard scored off a free kick in the 69th minute to give Milton some breathing room.
“It was a different approach that we haven’t seen yet, so I’m glad we got to play against that,” said Wagner. “It tested us and we passed, still earning the shutout as well.”