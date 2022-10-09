Closing out the regular season in a non-conference matchup against Madison Edgewood (6-5-3 overall), the Red Hawks fought to a 2-2 draw at Milton High School on Friday.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t pull off the win as we were the better team,” said Milton head coach Ryan Wagner. “They had about five minutes of offense.”
Sophomore Colton Rauschenberger scored the first goal for Milton off an assist from junior Carter Smith. Smith tied the game at 2-2 off an assist from senior Deegan Riley.
“Our attack looked much improved, and we had some good energy,” said Wagner.
Milton finishes the regular season with a record of 9-4-2 and will compete in the Badger-East Conference Championship Tournament against DeForest on Tuesday.
