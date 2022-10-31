In Ryan Wagner’s last season as head coach for the Milton boys soccer team, it was definitely an eventful one.
The Milton Red Hawks started off the season undefeated, were ranked in the Division 2 soccer coaches poll and earned their first playoff win since 2018.
“This year was a successful year,” said Wagner. “We had a year where there were a lot of good teams in our sectional and conference, six of the top 10 schools in D2 were in our sectional.”
Looking to improve on its 7-11 record from the 2021 season, the Red Hawks got off on the right foot with an 11-0 win over Janesville Parker to start the year. They would be quickly tested in their next two games as the Red Hawks would face Waunakee and DeForest, the top-two teams from the Badger-East Conference last season.
Up to the challenge, Milton tied Waunakee 1-1, and defeated DeForest 1-0 to start out 2-0-1.
“The Waunakee game was a big moment for the team,” said Wagner. “We hadn’t got a result against them in like five years, so to tie them… showed them they could play with anybody in conference.”
The Red Hawks continued to roll in their next five games, out-scoring opponents by a margin of 25-2 with wins over Whitewater, Monroe, Fort Atkinson, Watertown and Mount Horeb. Their record of 7-0-1 was the best start of Wagner’s tenure as coach.
“Starting out the season undefeated for eight games was always a plus, and the guys were fired up about that,” said Wagner.
Milton would be ranked 10th in the Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Poll. However, Milton’s schedule got tougher, and the Red Hawks dropped four straight games to Beloit Memorial, Monona Grove, Oregon and Sugar River. All four of those teams would go on to win regional championships.
Milton rebounded to finish the regular season with wins over Stoughton and Beaver Dam, tied Edgewood and lost the regular season finale to DeForest, which saw many players from junior varsity get playing time.
For the playoffs, the Red Hawks faced a sectional which featured six teams in the top 10 of the Division 2 coaches poll. Milton squared off against DeForest in the first round of regionals, defeating the Norskies by a score of 3-1, thanks to two goals from senior Deegan Riley.
Riley was a big part of the success for the Red Hawks, earning first team all-conference as a unanimous selection, was named team offensive MVP and was nominated for all-state recognition after scoring 14 goals and recording five assists.
Riley wasn’t the only player to be named to the Badger-East All-Conference team as junior Brandon Tenorio earned first team honors with a goal scored and three assists.
Junior Carter Smith earned second team honors with six goals and 10 assists. Sophomore Noah Girard scored two goals and had two assists to earn an honorable mention. Junior Zander Vilbrandt also earned honorable mention as well and earned defensive team MVP.
“The guys that we had that got recognition, they were a huge part of our success this year and they showed up everyday willing to work,” said Wagner.
The Red Hawks’ season would come to a close with a 6-0 loss to the eventual state-bound Oregon Panthers in the regional final, finishing the year with a record of 10-6-2 and tying Waunakee for second place in the Badger-East.
Wagner closes out his tenure for the boys program with a record of 166-138-33. Wagner coached the boys program for 16 seasons, winning eight regional championships and qualified for state in 2008 and 2015.
“It still hasn’t set in quite yet that I’m officially done,” said Wagner. “It’ll probably sink in next year when summer practices roll around and I’m not doing anything.”
Wagner still plans to coach the girls team in the spring. The Red Hawks earned a record of 5-10-2 last season.