Deegan Riley
Senior Deegan Riley dribbles the ball upfield against Monona Grove. Riley was named as a unanimous selection on the Badger-East All-Conference first team. 

In Ryan Wagner’s last season as head coach for the Milton boys soccer team, it was definitely an eventful one.

The Milton Red Hawks started off the season undefeated, were ranked in the Division 2 soccer coaches poll and earned their first playoff win since 2018.