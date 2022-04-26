Sophomore pitcher Gwen Baker was simply perfect for the Milton softball team last Thursday.
She retired all 21 batters she faced, tossing a perfect game as the Red Hawks took a 5-0 victory over Fort Atkinson in Badger East Conference play.
“Gwen Baker threw a perfect game. ... No hits, no walks no errors in seven innings,” Mussey said. “Team defense was awesome.”
MILTON 5, FORT ATKINSON 0
Milton;100;022;0;—;5;16;0
Fort Atkinson;000;000;0;—;0;0;2
Leading hitters—M: K. Reed 2x4,
Knoble 2x4, Schnell 2x4, Baker 2x4, Vanderhei 2x4 (2B), Thomas 2x4,
Mezera 2x4, H. Reed 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—M: Baker (W, 7-0-0-0-0-8).
Unearned runs hurt Red Hawks vs. Janesville Parker—The Milton High softball team self-destructed on Monday.
Six Red Hawks errors led to five unearned runs as Janesville Parker escaped Schilberg Park with an 11-9 nonconference win.
After leading most of the game, two costly errors in the top of the sixth inning allowed Parker to bat around in scoring five runs.
Parker's five runs in the sixth erased a two-run deficit and gave the Vikings the lead for good at 10-7.
The Vikings had 11 hits off of Gwen Baker, who was coming off a perfect game last week against Fort Atkinson and had beaten Parker 1-0 in a WIAA regional final last season.
“Our bats were there all game, but our defense let us down,” Milton coach Kurt Mussey said.
“One bad inning really hurt us. And right now, that’s the key for us. We have to find some consistency. We were coming off a game where Gwen threw a perfect game and the defense made all the plays behind her, but tonight, we had some mental errors and some physical errors."
Parker scored a run in the first on two Milton errors, but the Red Hawks responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Baker’s RBI single capped the rally. The earned runs were the first Parker had allowed in six games this season.
Haley Reed led Milton’s offensive attack. The senior went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Kylie Reed added an RBI triple in the sixth that cut Parker’s lead to 10-9.
PARKER 11, MILTON 9
Janesville Parker;100;225;1;—;11;11;3
Milton;301;212;0;—;9;9;6
Leading hitters—P: Gentry 2x5 2(3B), Bolly 2x4 (2B), Nelson 2x4, Minich 2x4; M: Knoble 2x5, Vanderhei 2x4 (2B), H. Reed 2x4, K. Reed (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—P: Lot (W, 6-9-9-6-10-4), Bolly (1-0-0-0-1-0); M: Baker (L, 7-11-11-6-5-2).
(Result Tuesday)
MONONA GROVE 3, MILTON 1
Milton;000;001;0;—;1;1;1
Monona Grove;300;000;0;—;3;7;1
Leading hitters—MG: Lee (2x3); M: Briggs (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—MG: McKenzie (W; 7-1-1-0-16-2); M: Baker (L; 6-7-3-2-6-0).