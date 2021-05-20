Gwen Baker drove in two runs and pitched a complete-game in the circle to help lead the Milton softball team to a 8-6 win over Monona Grove during a Badger South game Tuesday, May 18, in Milton.
Baker finished with a double at the plate and on the mound struck out six batters in seven innings. She surrendered just two earned runs on the day.
Kelly Hanauska scored twice out of the leadoff spot for Milton. Ashley Vanderhei also scored twice and batted in a run.
The Red Hawks trailed 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, but scored for runs to separate from the Silver Eagles.