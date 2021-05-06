A six-run sixth helped Fort Atkinson break away from a one-run game to earn a 10-3 Badger South victory over Milton Tuesday, May 4, at Fort Atkinson High School.
The Blackhawks led 4-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before Fort plated six runs.
Gwen Baker tossed six innings for Milton, striking out five and allowing four earned runs on 95 pitches. Kelly Hanauska led the Red Hawk offense with a 2-for-4 performance, which included an RBI. Morgan Kenyon also recorded a hit and RBI for Milton.
Alexis Jacobson picked up the win in the circle for Fort Atkinson, pitching five innings, allowing five hits and one earned run. She also struck out five batters.
The Red Hawks committed six errors in the loss.
