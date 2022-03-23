MILTON — When the Milton High School girls softball team opens the Badger Conference season, the Red Hawks will be ready—and likely tanned.
The Red Hawks have nine starters returning from a young team that reached sectionals last season. The team not only is looking forward to the season, but it also has a week ahead that features four games against out-of-state teams in what should be warm and sunny conditions.
Milton coach Kurt Mussey, his staff and 31 players in the program are headed to the Jackie Robinson Complex in Vero Beach, Florida, on Saturday. During spring break, the Red Hawks will play four games and be able to scrimmage in conditions better than the cold and rainy/snowy elements in Wisconsin.
Milton’s season opener scheduled for Thursday at Janesville Craig likely won’t be played because of the rain and snow that is expected.
Once the Wisconsin part of the schedule arrives, the Red Hawks have the talent to enjoy some success.
Leading the way will be the battery of pitcher Gwen Baker and catcher Grace Schnell.
Baker struck out 13 batters in the Red Hawks’ 1-0 regional final win against Janesville Parker last season. She earned All-Badger South second-team honors.
“She’s got everything,” Mussey said. “She’s 6-1, throws about 63 (mph) and can move the ball around. She’s the real deal.”
Mussey said six other pitchers, lead by junior Trinity Czerwinski, will compete for secondary and relief roles on the staff.
Schnell, a senior captain, will catch those pitchers.
“She would have been a four-year starter except for COVID,” Mussey said of the lost 2020 season. “She has caught every pitch in those four years.”
Schnell is so dependable that Mussey allows her to call the majority of pitches, which is a duty most head coaches perform.
“It’s great for a coach to have a catcher like that,” Mussey said. “Her and Gwen work really well together.”
The Red Hawks likely will feature an infield of senior Haley Reed at first, senior Lydia Miller or sophomore Avery Agnew at second, either sophomore Sophie Mezera or freshman Kylie Reed at shortstop, and sophomore Monica Reif or junior Katelyn Zeal at third base.
Junior Paityn Olson also is a candidate at both shortstop and third base. Olson is out for softball after playing baseball her first two years in high school.
Reed played on varsity since she was a freshman and was converted to the infield from pitching last season because of her hitting ability and athleticism. She earned All-Badger South Conference honorable mention.
The outfield features senior Ashley Vanderhei in center.
“She’s another premier four-year starter,” Mussey said. “We’re very strong up the middle.”
Sophomore Lynden Briggs is set in right field.
Senior Samantha Sullivan, sophomore Kaelyn Whitehead and freshman Julia Wolf are candidates in left field.
The week at Vero Beach will provide the team more than game experience. The team has missed out on Friday-Saturday tournaments since COVID-19 hit in 2020.
“Pre-COVID, we use to bond so well during those weekend tournaments,” Mussey said. “When COVID hit, you realize how important those are.
“It’s going to be a great team-bonding experience.”
The funds were gathered through several fundraisers.
“We started in September, and we had our final fundraiser three weeks ago,” Mussey said. “I tell everyone I’m looking forward to coaching now instead of being a professional fundraiser.”
Especially when it’s under the Florida sun.