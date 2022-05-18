High school softball High school softball: Gwen Baker overpowers Janesville Craig in Milton win Courier staff May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Milton Red Hawk mascot Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gwen Baker was dominant in the circle Monday.The Milton High sophomore right-hander struck out 16 and allowed only two hits in leading the Red Hawks to an 8-1 nonconference victory over Janesville Craig at the Youth Sports Complex.Milton (15-7) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.Baker retired the side in order in four of the game’s seven innings and struck out 11 of the final 14 batters she faced. The only run she allowed was unearned.“I felt like even thought I was getting through the lineup, I needed to keep attacking the batters,” Baker said.“And I know my team can support me in the circle, so when they came out and got three runs right away, that really motivated me.”Craig (7-13) threw the ball around a bit in the first inning to allow Milton to score three runs, two of which were unearned. The Cougars finished with four errors.Anya Thomas led the Milton offense with two hits and two RBI. Her run-scoring double in the seventh made it 7-1.Craig’s bats were all but silent. The Cougars had no answer for Baker’s fastball.“I thought Gwen got stronger as the game went on,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “And I’m not too wild about the fact that she’s only a sophomore. I was hoping she was a little older.“We made some errors, too, but that’s not the reason we lost. We just didn’t hit the ball with any consistency, and that’s a credit to Gwen.”MILTON 8, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1Milton 310 101 2 — 8 8 1Craig 000 000 1 — 1 2 4Leading hitters—M: Thomas 2x4 (2B), K. Reed 2x3; JC: Eichelt (3B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Baker (W, 7-2-1-0-16-2); JC: Stanley (L, 7-8-8-4-1-2). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gwen Baker Trending Now Milton Crescents improve to 2-0 thanks to late rally A giant legacy: Daughter continues family legacy at Land of the Giants hosta farm Small-business owner opens clothing boutique in Milton Historical Milton Musings: A-lister Paul Newman once made political stop at Milton College Milton baseball suffers first Badger East Conference loss; Milton softball splits pair of conference games and softball Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!