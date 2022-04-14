Milton softball team off to a 4-1 start By Courier staff jbarry Author email Apr 14, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Milton High softball team has gotten the 2022 season off to a good start.The Red Hawks are 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Badger Southeast Conference.On Tuesday, Gwen Baker pitched a complete-game two-hitter to lead Milton to a 2-1 conference win over Oregon. The Red Hawks pushed across the winning run in the top of the sixth inning.The Red Hawks suffered their first loss of the season to Watertown. The Goslings broke open a close game with two runs in the fifth and sixth en route to a 6-1 win.WATERTOWN 6, MILTON 1Watertown;011;022;0--6;7;1Milton;000;000;1--1;6;2Leading hitters--Strupp (W) 2x4, HR; Hinricks (W) 2B, Edvyean (W) 2B, Olson (W) 3B, Walsh (W) 3B, Knoble (M) 2B.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)--W: Johnson (W, 7-6-1-1-4-5), M: Baker (L, 5.2-6-6-4-7-1), Czerwinski (1-0-0-0-0-0).BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCEMILTON 2, OREGON 1Milton;010;001;0;—;2;3;2Oregon;100;000;0;—;1;2;0Leading hitters—M: Ashley Vanderhei 1x3 (2B).Pitchers—M: Gwen Baker (W, 7-2-1-0-8-0); Or: Etienne (L; 7-3-2-2-4-3). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jbarry Author email Follow jbarry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville mall manager: Kohl's might be closed for weeks after fire Milton School District hires Julia Garczynski as director of student services Milton School District to adopt new ‘rigorous’ curriculum for grades K-8 Milton's boys tennis team hopes to be road warriors this season Rock County avian flu outbreak was in Janesville backyard flock, state confirms Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin