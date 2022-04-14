01STOCK_SOFTBALL

The Milton High softball team has gotten the 2022 season off to a good start.

The Red Hawks are 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Badger Southeast Conference.

On Tuesday, Gwen Baker pitched a complete-game two-hitter to lead Milton to a 2-1 conference win over Oregon. The Red Hawks pushed across the winning run in the top of the sixth inning.

The Red Hawks suffered their first loss of the season to Watertown. The Goslings broke open a close game with two runs in the fifth and sixth en route to a 6-1 win.

WATERTOWN 6, MILTON 1

Watertown;011;022;0--6;7;1

Milton;000;000;1--1;6;2

Leading hitters--Strupp (W) 2x4, HR; Hinricks (W) 2B, Edvyean (W) 2B, Olson (W) 3B, Walsh (W) 3B, Knoble (M) 2B.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)--W: Johnson (W, 7-6-1-1-4-5), M: Baker (L, 5.2-6-6-4-7-1), Czerwinski (1-0-0-0-0-0).

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE

MILTON 2, OREGON 1

Milton;010;001;0;—;2;3;2

Oregon;100;000;0;—;1;2;0

Leading hitters—M: Ashley Vanderhei 1x3 (2B).

Pitchers—M: Gwen Baker (W, 7-2-1-0-8-0); Or: Etienne (L; 7-3-2-2-4-3).

