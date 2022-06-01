WALES — The Milton High softball team has something in the oven that has happened only two other times in school history.
The head chef is Gwen Baker.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore pitcher threw her third perfect game of the season Tuesday when the third-seeded Red Hawks defeated No. 2-seeded Kettle Moraine 1-0 in a sectional semifinal game at Kettle Moraine.
A strong defensive performance backed up Baker’s pitching. The Red Hawks recorded 16 fielding outs to go along with Baker’s five strikeouts.
“Our defense was lights out,” said Milton head coach Kurt Mussey said. “They ate up every ground ball. It was a team effort for sure.”
Perfection is something Baker (17-8) has made commonplace this season. She has three perfect games among her 17 victories, and two of those have come in tournament games.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Mussey. “I mean, three perfect games. You’re lucky if you get one of those in a career, much less than three in a season.”
Milton gave Baker all the support she needed in the second inning.
Senior catcher Grace Schnell worked Laser starter Ava Sander for a walk.
“That was a phenomenal at-bat,” Mussey said. “That was a battle.”
Sophomore Lynden Briggs came on as a courtesy runner and advanced to second on a passed ball. Briggs scored on senior first baseman Haley Reed’s single up the middle.
Milton only had one other hit in the game, a single by Ella Knoble.
Sander struck out 15 Red Hawks as the Lasers finished 14-10.
The Red Hawks (18-8) play No. 1-seeded Burlington at 5 p.m. Thursday in Oregon for a trip to the state tournament. The Demons (21-3) defeated No. 5-seeded Janesville Parker, 1-0, in a sectional semifinal Tuesday at Burlington.
None of the Milton players or coaches have ever faced Burlington, a member of the Southern Lakes Conference.
A trip to Goodman Diamond in Madison would be Milton’s third time at state. The Red Hawks qualified in 1990 and 1992, losing the first game each time.
The Demons--who have been to state five times, including last season when they lost in the semifinals to eventual state champion Kaukauna--feature NCAA Division 1 recruit Morgan Klein in in the circle.
The state tournament begins next Thursday.
“The girls are very excited for the opportunity,” Mussey said. “You get to this stage, it’s really anybody’s game.
“You have to execute like we did (Tuesday) and then hold on the best you can.”
MILTON 1, KETTLE MORAINE 0
Milton 010 000 0—1 2 0
Kettle Moraine 000 000 0—0 0 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—M: Baker 7-0-0-0-0-5; KM: Sander 7-2-1-1-1-15.