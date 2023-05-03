Milton junior pitcher Gwen Baker struck out 13 as part of a perfect game to lead the Red Hawks to a 4-0 victory over Watertown in a Badger East softball showdown between two league unbeatens Wednesday in Watertown.
Trinity Harris of Milton slides in safely ahead of a throw to Watertown third baseman Allison Howlett during the seventh inning of a Badger East softball game Wednesday at Brandt-Quirk Park in Watertown. Harris later scored as part of a two-run rally that capped off Milton's 4-0 victory.
Milton pitcher Gwen Baker shouts to her teammates after hitting an RBI double in the seventh inning of a Badger East softball game against Watertown on Wednesday in Watertown. Baker threw a perfect game with 13 strikeouts in Milton's 4-0 victory.
Milton left fielder Lynden Briggs had two RBI singles including this base hit to center in the seventh inning of a Badger East softball game against Watertown on Wednesday in Watertown. Milton won 4-0 to improve to 15-1 and 10-0 in conference play.
WATERTOWN — Gwen Baker is making a habit of playing her best when the spotlight is the brightest.
On the road Wednesday night to play Watertown, WisSports.net's No. 6 team in the state in Division 1, Baker silenced the Goslings' powerful lineup and turned in her fourth career perfect game to lead her Milton Red Hawks to a crucial 4-0 Badger East Conference victory.
"She locks in, she focuses — in her words, she stays present," Milton coach Kurt Mussey said. "Gwen is at her best in big games."
Baker's previous perfect performances all came with something a little extra on the line, too. Her first came against rival Fort Atkinson, and then two more followed in the postseason against Madison La Follette in a regional opener and then against Kettle Moraine in sectionals.
Baker struck out 13 at Brandt-Quirk Park to keep Milton (15-1 overall, 10-0 Badger Conference) perfect in league play and hand Watertown (12-2, 7-1) its first league loss of the season.
"They've got some girls with some big bats," Mussey said of the Goslings. "What she (Baker) did tonight was amazing."
The Red Hawks scored single runs in the first and fifth innings, then iced the game with a two-run rally in the seventh.
Baker, a Butler recruit with long levers and superior velocity, allowed only a few balls to be hit out of the infield. Her sister — right fielder Molly Baker — made the play on two of them, including a running catch in foul territory on a drive by Watertown junior catcher Drew Hinrichs to end the game.
"She’s the real deal,” Watertown coach Patty Jansen said. "We knew it was going to be a battle from the beginning. We tried to make adjustments in the middle, but we just were not ready to do it. We knew what we were facing, and knew coming in what we had to do. She’s good.”
The Red Hawks spotted their ace an early lead when designated player Jenna Benash led off the game with a double to right and scored on Julia Wolf’s two-out RBI single to center.
In the fifth, Milton first baseman Trinity Harris drew a one-out walk and pinch runner Layla Severance advanced to second on a passed ball. Benash extended the rally with a two-out walk, and left fielder Lynden Briggs drove in Severance with a base hit to center.
Harris kick-started the final rally in the seventh when she was hit by a pitch. Ella Knoble sacrificed her over to second and Benash followed with a single to right to put runners on the corner. Briggs drove in Harris with her second RBI single of the game and Gwen Baker’s RBI double to right capped the rally.
"We got everything you could ask for from a coaching perspective," Mussey said of his team's performance. "Our pitcher was locked in, the defense was playing flawless and the bats were working."
Milton's next games will be in a home doubleheader Friday against Stoughton starting at 5 p.m. The Red Hawks then play Waunakee at 5 p.m. Monday. Assuming Milton keeps its momentum rolling, it will square off with Beaver Dam, the Badger East's other undefeated team, at 5 p.m. Tuesday.