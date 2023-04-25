MILTON — With Gwen Baker in charge in the circle and the bottom of the batting order doing the heavy lifting, Milton's softball team made it seven wins in a row Tuesday night with a 9-1 Badger Conference victory over Monona Grove.
The bottom three batters in the Milton lineup, Marquardt, Julia Wolf and Avery Agnew, combined to go 7-for-9 at the plate with four RBI and five runs scored.
"I thought we hit the ball well," Milton coach Kurt Mussey said. "We were patient, we didn't chase a lot of stuff."
Milton grabbed the lead in the first after Molly Baker reached on a fielder's choice. She advanced to second when Gwen Baker walked and then scored on Ella Knoble's single.
Marquardt, Wolf and Agnew led off the Milton half of the second with three consecutive singles to load the bases, and Benash and Briggs drove in runs on consecutive groundouts to push the lead to 3-0 after two.
Benash, Wolf and Agnew all finished with two RBI.
The three runs would've been enough support for starting pitcher Gwen Baker, who struck out the side in the top of the seventh to reach 10 strikeouts on the night. She allowed just four hits with the one run, facing four batters or fewer in six of the seven innings.
The Red Hawks steadily built their lead after Monona Grove scored its run in the top of the third with the help of two stolen bases by Silver Eagles leadoff hitter Breleigh Loushine.
Wolf led off the Milton half of the fourth with a triple and scored that inning's run, and Milton tacked on three more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
With a growing win streak under its belt, Mussey said he regularly talks to his team about not getting complacent as the season continues.
"You have to stay with the team and make sure they're working on the right things and the right mindset, not just walking in and thinking the games are going to be handed to us," he said.
These two teams are scheduled to play again at 5 p.m. Thursday in Cottage Grove.
MILTON 9, MONONA GROVE 1
Monona Grove;001;000;0;—;1;4;5
Milton;120;132;X;—;9;11;1
Leading hitters—Lucey (MG) 2x3, Marquardt (M) 2x4, Wolf (M) 2x2, Agnew (M) 3x4. 2B—Lucey (MG). 3B—Wolf (M)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—MG: Ritzema (L, 3-6-4-3-1-0, faced two batters in the fourth), Vanden Branden (3-7-5-1-2-3). M: G. Baker (W, 7-4-1-1-1-10).