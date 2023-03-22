There's an exciting atmosphere around Milton's softball team after posting a 19-9 record, winning sectionals and making a run in the state tournament last year.
While the Red Hawks are losing some senior talent, the roster is filled with younger players returning for the 2023 season.
Even without catcher Grace Schnell, centerfielder Ashley Vanderhei, Hayley Reed and Kylie Reed who all graduated, Milton's young roster has enough talent to be even better this season.
"We're going to be young again this year," said Milton coach Kurt Mussey. "We lost those four seniors and we have no seniors on the team this year. We're filled with freshman and sophomores and then a couple of juniors who are our old players. We're young now and we were young last year and accomplished a lot."
Junior pitcher Gwen Baker is back, after being named to the all-Badger East Conference first team. The Butler University recruit threw three perfect games last year, with two of those in the playoffs.
"She's a year older, stronger and faster," Mussey said. "She's does a great job. She'll be our lead pitcher."
Next to Baker will be sophomore Ella Knoble, who was named to the conference's second team last season, and newcomer Savannah O'Neal who will provide depth this season.
With the Red Hawks' returning experience and chemistry on the field, their defensive play will only improve. One of Baker's perfect games included only five strikeouts by the pitcher. The rest was up to Milton's stellar defense .
"There's nothing like that continuity of a team," Mussey said. "That's what's exciting and we got a lot of that carried over from last year. Then we're looking forward to get two years of building on that too."
The Red Hawks have been focusing on their bats with the season opener approaching to match their strengths on the mound and in the field.
"Our key to getting back and reaching our goals will be our bats," Mussey said. "We were really strong pitching and really strong on defense, but we didn't have the offense where we want it. So I think this year, the key is going to be getting our offense and bats going in order to get back and reach our goals."
With immense promise and an abundance of young talent, Mussey is looking forward to seeing the team take the field.
"We have higher expectations now doing what we did last year," Mussey said. "I think the one thing I look at is when you're young like we are, we have a lot of talented freshmen coming in. That's always an exciting and a frustrating process. But it's also an exciting process to to get out there and see what you got. So I'm kind of looking forward to see how we compete."
After making a trip to Florida for a three-game stretch on March 26-28, the Red Hawks will open their regular season on April 4 against Monroe on the road.