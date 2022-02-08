Milton boys swimmers finish fourth at conference meet Gazette staff Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Rebecca Kanable Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Milton High School's boys swim team capped off the end of the regular season by finishing fourth last Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Badger East Conference meet at Stoughton.The Red Hawks finished with 267.5, with Monona Grove the champion with 516.Milton was led by Gavin Bartels, who was fourth in the 50 freestyle and Erik Schultz, who was fourth in the 500 freestyle.The Red Hawks compete in the Division 2 Baraboo Sectional on Saturday.Badger East Conference MeetAt StoughtonTEAM SCORESMonona Grove 516 points; Waunakee 377; Stoughton 345; Milton 267.5; Watertown 241; Fort Atkinson 223; DeForest 182.5.Dual-meet recordsMonona Grove 6-0; Waunakee 4-2; Stoughton 4-2; Milton 3-3; Fort Atkinson 2-4; Deforest 1-5; Watertown 0-6.Final conference standingsMonona Grove 29.5 points; Waunakee 23; Stoughton 20.5; Milton 16; Fort Atkinson 9; Watertown 7.5; DeForest 4.5.Event winners, Milton leaders200-yard medley relay—1, Monona Grove, 1:41.17; 8, Milton (Andrew Jeffson, Gavin Bartels, Rider Jarzen, James Axe), 1:55.60. 200 freestyle—1, Evan Schmidt, Sto, 1:46.90. 200 individual medley—1, Brady Michaels, Wau, 2:03.89; 8, Brady Case, Mil, 2:22.89. 50 freestyle—1, Jonah Elfers, MG, :22.45; 4. Bartels, Mil, :23.90; 7, Jarzen, Mil, :24.84. 100 butterfly—1, Cameron Tejeda, MG, :52.47; 8, Erik Staff, Mil, 1:03.76. 100 freestyle—1, Elfers,MG, :49.85. 500 freestyle—1, Schmidt, Sto, 4:51.15; 4, Erik Schultz, Mil, 5:25.86. 200 freestyle—1, Monona Grove, 1:31.99; 5, Milton (Axe, Jarzen, Schultz, Jeffson), 1:41.67. 100 backstroke—1, Tejeda, MG, :53.73. 100 breaststroke—1, Wallace, Wau, 1:01.17; 7, Bartels, Mil, 1:10.74. 400 freestyle relay—1, Monona Grove, 3:31.09; 6, Milton (Schultz, Jeffson, Case, Bartels), 3:48.67. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Milton gymnasts down Sauk Prairie in dual meet Online bachelor’s in accounting coming to UW-Whitewater Milton-area happenings, 25-90 years ago Milton wrestling downs Watertown to win Badger East dual-meet title Milton elementary students' art to be showcased in Madison Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!