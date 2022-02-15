The season came to an end Saturday for the Milton High boys swim team.
Competing in the Division 2 Baraboo Sectional, the Red Hawks finished sixth with 151 points.
State powerhouse Madison Edgewood won the meet with 375, with McFarland second with 303.
"Our seniors James Axe, Rider Jarzen, Erik Schultz, Henry Collins, Lyman Elloitt IV, Isaac Renn, Noah Brenden, and Ethan Babcock have all been amazing leaders and teammates throughout the years," Milton coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. "We will truly miss the class of 2022 next year, but also cannot wait to see all their accomplishments in the future!"
DIVISION 2
Note: In Division 2, each event champion automatically advances to state; also advancing are non-winning performers whose marks rank among the top 12 in all Division 2 sectionals.
BARABOO SECTIONAL
Team scores—Madison Edgewood 375; 2, McFarland 303; Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights 288; Stoughton 226; Baraboo 155; Milton 151; DeForest 146; Jefferson/Cambridge 137; Fort Atkinson 126; Platteville/Lancaster 66; Edgerton/Evansville 38; Whitewater 40.
200-yard medley relay—1, Edgewood, 1:37.53; 2, McFarland, 1:40.24; 3, Stoughton, 1:41.84; 4, Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights, 1:42.08; 5, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:43.76; 6, DeForest, 1:47.32; 7, Fort Atkinson, 1:47.98.
200 freestyle—1, Evan Schmidt, Sto, 1:42.81; 2, Lyon Hall, McF, 1:47.86; 3, Jaxon VandenBrook, ME, 1:48.04; 4, David Peterson, ME, 1:49.69; 5, Zeke Boos, ME, 1:52.26.
200 individual medley—1, Finnley Conklin, ME, 1:56.75; 2, Luke Morrison, McF, 2:06.50; 3, Ryan Reuter, Bar, 2:07.98; 4, Zak Nowakowski, D, 2:10.28.
50 freestyle—1, Matthew Loy, SPWH, :21.67; 2, Patrick Zabawa, McF, :21.96; 3, Sam King, SPWH, :22.05; 4, Shane TeBeest, McF, :22.22; 5, Trevor Leto, JC, :22.75.
100 butterfly—1, Colin Senke, ME, :50.75; 2, Evan Leece, SPWH, :55.94; 3, Jack O’Connor, McF, :57.19; 4, Matt Eppler, Sto, :57.21.
100 freestyle—1, Loy, SPWH, :47.13; 2, Leto, JC, :49.37.
500 freestyle—1, Schmidt, Sto, 4:46.37; 2, Petersen, ME, 5:05.58; 3, VandenBrook, ME, 5:05.18.
200 freestyle relay—1, Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights, 1:29.44; 2, Stoughton, 1:30.71; 3, Madison Edgewood, 1:30.77; 4, McFarland, 1:32.01; 5, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:33.79; 6, Baraboo, 1:35.12.
100 backstroke—1, Senke, ME, :50.73; 2, TeBeest, McF, :54.12; 3, Hall, McF, :55.05; 4, Morrison, McF, :56.63; 5, Reuter, Bar, :56.64; 6, Jack McNerney, ME, :56.86; 7, Austin Kaukl, SPWH, :57.64; 8, Matt Eppler, Sto, :58.06.
100 breaststroke—1, Conklin, ME, :56.91; 2, King, SPWH, :57.49; 3, Silas Leuthner, 1:01.06; 4, Julian Callender, Sto, 1:01.47; 5, Damian Henning, SPWH, 1:05.18.
400 freestyle relay—1, Edgewood, 3:16.86; 2, McFarland, 3:18.18; 3, Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights, 3:19.32; 4, Stoughton, 3:23.08; 5, Baraboo, 3:31.11.