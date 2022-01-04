MILTON

Milton High's boys swim team got the new year off to a good start Tuesday.

Erik Schultz won two individual events to lead the Red Hawks to a 95-75 win over Stoughton in a Badger East Conference dual meet in the Lieder Family Pool.

Milton won seven of the 11 events, including all three relay races.

"The team came together and worked hard for each and every point they earned tonight," Milton coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. "Almost all swimmers left with at least one personal best time!

"Erik Staff and Erik Schultz had a great night in their events. William Case swam his first sub-minute 100 freestyle."

Schultz was a winner in the 200 and 500 freestyle, while the Red Hawks also got a win from Staff in the 100 butterfly.

Milton competed in the Beloit Memorial Invitational on Thursday.

MILTON 95, STOUGHTON 75

200 medley relay--1. Milton (Andrew Jeffson, Brady Case, Erik Staff, William Case) 2:03.94

200 freestyle--1. Erik Schultz (M) 2:06.54; 2. Josh Phillips (S) 2:06.89

200 individual medley--1. Owen Lehman (S) 2:22.0; 2. Staff (M) 2:28.65

50 freestyle--1. Jeffson (M) 25.57; 2. Jordan Bathuly (S) 25.69

100 butterfly--1. Staff (M) 1:04.64; 2. Matt Eppler (S) 1:04.83

100 freestyle--1. Phillips (S) 56.69; 2. William Case (M) 59.61

500 freestyle--1. Schultz (M) 5:36.94; 2. Eppler (S) 5:38.77

200 freestyle relay--1. Milton (Case, Tyler Fischer, Teigean Winke, Schultz) 1:47.58

100 backstroke--1. Bathuly (S) 1:04.49; Jeffson (M) 1:07.68

100 breaststroke--1. Lehman (S) 1:13.38; 2. Brady Case (M) 1:17.97

400 freestyle relay--1. Milton (Jeffson, W. Case, Schultz, B. Case) 3:52.96

