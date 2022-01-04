Milton swims past Stoughton in Badger East boys dual meet Courier Staff Jan 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTONMilton High's boys swim team got the new year off to a good start Tuesday.Erik Schultz won two individual events to lead the Red Hawks to a 95-75 win over Stoughton in a Badger East Conference dual meet in the Lieder Family Pool.Milton won seven of the 11 events, including all three relay races."The team came together and worked hard for each and every point they earned tonight," Milton coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. "Almost all swimmers left with at least one personal best time!"Erik Staff and Erik Schultz had a great night in their events. William Case swam his first sub-minute 100 freestyle."Schultz was a winner in the 200 and 500 freestyle, while the Red Hawks also got a win from Staff in the 100 butterfly.Milton competed in the Beloit Memorial Invitational on Thursday.MILTON 95, STOUGHTON 75200 medley relay--1. Milton (Andrew Jeffson, Brady Case, Erik Staff, William Case) 2:03.94200 freestyle--1. Erik Schultz (M) 2:06.54; 2. Josh Phillips (S) 2:06.89200 individual medley--1. Owen Lehman (S) 2:22.0; 2. Staff (M) 2:28.6550 freestyle--1. Jeffson (M) 25.57; 2. Jordan Bathuly (S) 25.69100 butterfly--1. Staff (M) 1:04.64; 2. Matt Eppler (S) 1:04.83100 freestyle--1. Phillips (S) 56.69; 2. William Case (M) 59.61500 freestyle--1. Schultz (M) 5:36.94; 2. Eppler (S) 5:38.77200 freestyle relay--1. Milton (Case, Tyler Fischer, Teigean Winke, Schultz) 1:47.58100 backstroke--1. Bathuly (S) 1:04.49; Jeffson (M) 1:07.68100 breaststroke--1. Lehman (S) 1:13.38; 2. Brady Case (M) 1:17.97400 freestyle relay--1. Milton (Jeffson, W. Case, Schultz, B. Case) 3:52.96 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags The Band Peps Up The Crowd Erik Schultz Recommended for you Trending Now Milton students of the month announced by Rotary clubs Milton in 2021: A year of mask mandates, business development and true crime 2021 Top Story: Milton fire protection in transition Milton School District won't alter COVID-19 quarantine protocol for time being Janesville-Milton fire agreement expires this week Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!