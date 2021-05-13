Fort Atkinson 4, Milton 3
The Red Hawks swept doubles play, but were unable to earn a Badger South dual victory over host Fort Atkinson Tuesday, May 11, at Rock River Park.
At No. 1 doubles, Tate Dunk and Evan Mallon won a 7-5, 6-1 match. Zach Obershaw and Logan Eithun recorded a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles, while Thomas Roddy and Aleks Kablar were victorious at No. 3 doubles by a score of 6-1, 6-2.
Peter Emerson (6-0, 6-2) and Colby Knox (6-1, 6-2) lost at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, for Milton. Alex Evans (No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-2) and Zach Martino (No. 4 singles, 6-0, 6-2) also were defeated in singles play.