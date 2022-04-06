If homecourt advantage means something in tennis, the Milton High School boys team will be at a disadvantage this entire spring season.
Coach Ethan Langer’s squad doesn’t have a single home match.
The Milton High courts in the Central Park are part of the school district’s renovation of the 4-acre property adjacent to the high school. When the project is complete in June, there will be eight new courts ready for use.
“It’s really exciting,” Langer said. “With all the blueprints I’ve seen, it’s going to be really nice.”
But that work won’t be completed in time for the boys tennis team this spring.
The team has been traveling to Edgerton High School for practices, where the Red Hawks are using three of the Crimson Tide’s seven outdoor courts.
“We’re really grateful for Edgerton,” Langer said.
The weather conditions haven’t been kind for outdoor practices with the Red Hawks scheduled to start regular-season play next week. Langer is still sorting through his roster to determine the four singles and three doubles combinations.
The No. 1 singles spot will come down between freshman Reid Washkoviak and junior Peter Emerson.
Emerson was Milton’s No. 1 player last season, but Washkoviak has impressed Langer will his ability.
“What we’ve seen from summer school tennis, I think he is going to take that No. 1 spot,” Langer said. “But we’re going to have a challenge match to determine that spot.
“I have high expectations for him over the next couple of years.”
Juniors Colton Waltz and Colton Conway, sophomore Sage Grady and senior Zach Shore are the other Red Hawks’ top singles players. Grady and Shore are new faces on the team.
“It’s a really close race for those other spots,” Langer said.
Last year’s No. 1 doubles team graduated, but both the No. 2 and No. 3 teams return.
Juniors Logan Eithun and Zach Obershaw played at No. 2 doubles.
Juniors Thomas Roddy and Alek Kablar played at No. 3.
Langer has tentatively moved those teams up a slot this season.
“As of now, those are the teams, but we might play around with it a bit,” Langer said. “We could mix and match among those four guys.”
Freshman Lake Leidholdt likely will be part of the No. 3 doubles team. Langer will fill out the other open spot by practice performances.
Even without a home match, the Milton head coach expects good things out of his group.
“They are very motivated to succeed this season,” Langer said.