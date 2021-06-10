Milton's No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams both finished third at a WIAA Division 1 sectional Wednesday, June 9, at Madison Memorial High School.
The Red Hawks finished fifth as as a team with 16 points. Host Madison Memorial won with 44 points, just edging out Madison West's 42.
At No. 2 doubles, Logan Eithun and Zach Obershaw opened up sectional play by losing a 6-0, 6-0 match to Madison Memorial's Jeffrey Li and Victor Nguyen. The Milton duo bounced back in the third-place match, topping Elkhorn's Cesar Jimenez and Ryan Jordan by a score of 7-6 (11), 6-3.
At No. 3 doubles, Thomas Roddy and Aleks Kablar lost a 6-0, 6-2 match to Madison West's Ben Alban and Sean Walsh to open sectional play.
Kablar and Roddy topped Fort Atkinson's Cesar Valadez and Brandon Yang in the third-place match with a 6-3, 7-6 (1) win.
At the top doubles flight, Tate Dunk and Evan Mallon lost their first and only match to Madison West's Joey Herrmann and Joey Kaji by a score of 6-2, 6-4.