Milton High boys tennis

The Milton High School boys tennis team finished fourth at the Badger East Conference tournament.

 Submitted photo

Thanks to championships at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, Milton High’s boys tennis team finished fourth at the Badger East Conference tournament last Friday.

Waunakee won the team title with 32 points and was the overall conference champion.

Milton finished fourth overall when combining results from the conference tournament and the dual meet season.

Winning doubles titles for Milton were Logan Eithun and Zach Obershaw at No.1 doubles, and the No. 2 team of Thomas Roddy and Aleks Kablar.

Milton’s No. 3 doubles team of Alex Evans and Colton Conway finished third.

BADGER EAST CONFERENCE

BADGER EAST TOURNAMENT

At Fort Atkinson

Team scores—Waunakee 32; Monona Grove 25; Watertown 22; Milton 15; DeForest 7; Beaver Dam, Stoughton 2; Fort Atkinson 0.

Dual-meet finish—Waunakee 7-0; Watertown 6-1; Monona Grove 5-2; Milton 4-3; DeForest 3-4; Beaver Dam 2-5; Stoughton 1-6; Fort Atkinson 0-7.

Final conference standings—Waunakee 14; Monona Grove, Watertown 11; Milton 8; DeForest 6; Beaver Dam 3; Stoughton 2; Fort Atkinson 0

Championship matches

Singles

No. 1—Tyler Nelson, Wau, def. Chase Lindwall, MG, 6-1. No. 2—Owen Dziedzic, MG, def. Caden Collins, Wau, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7. No. 3—Levi Christian, Wau, def. Trevor Bird, Wat, 6-4, 6-3. No. 4—Hayden Liu, Wau, def. Jackson Barta, Wat, 6-1, 5-7, 14-12.

Doubles

No. 1 —Logan Eithun/Zach Obershaw, Mil, def. Carter Ryan/Joe Binzley, MG, 6-1, 6-1. No. 2—Thomas Roddy/Aleks Kablar, Mil, def. Aiden Schmalz/Joey Dettor, Wau, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-4. No. 3—Xander Priest/Noah Sell, Wau, def. Gavin Schlender/Jameson Stocks, Wat, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Third-place matches

Singles

No. 1—Dylan Geske, Wat, def. Hayden Schreier, St, 6-4, 6-4. No. 2—Hadley Jones, D, def. Owen Harris, Wat, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4. No. 3—AJ Nelson, MG, def. Phillip McCloskey, D, 2-6, 6-3, 10-3. No. 4—John Rathgeber, MG, def. Tyler Machotka, D, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1—Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke, Wat, def. Quentin Schroeder/Brandon Freber, BD, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5. No. 2—Bode Kroll/Lincoln Metcalfe, MG, def. Sean Kelliher/Zander Koellen, Wat, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. No. 3—Alex Evans/Colton Conway, Mil, def. Ben Auby/Dillion O’Brien, MG, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.