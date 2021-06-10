Mara Talabac won the 1,600-meter run and earned a pair of runner-up finishes at the Badger South Conference track and field meet on Tuesday, June 8, at Madison Edgewood High School.
Talabac earned a conference title in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:36.41 seconds. The Milton junior just edged out teammate Samantha Benson — who clocked in second at 5:36.99.
Talabac finished as the runner-up in both the 800-meter run (2:25.09) and 3,200-meter run (12:44.60).
Milton finished in eighth with 46 points. Monroe captured the girls title with 111.5 points.
The Red Hawk girls won the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:48.46. The Milton team consisted of Emma Beutin, Alayna Borgwardt, Samantha Henry and Allison Johnson.
Ellen Toberman placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.31. She also took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a 51.53.
Tressa Shaw captured third in the high jump with a leap of 8-00.
The Milton boys finished in eighth with 47 points. Monroe won the boys' meet with 115.5 points.
Garrett Bladl was the runner-up in the high jump with a leap of 6-00.
Ethan Mitchell finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.42. Chayton Jenson tied with Milton teammate Evan Martin for fourth in the high jump with a 8-00.
In the 800-meter relay, Bladl, Jenson, Kai Sheridan and Tim Wallace teamed up for a third-place finish. The group clocked in with a time of 1:36.53.
Fifth-place finishes for the Red Hawks included JJ Love (discus, 126-05), Zak Zimmerman (triple jump, 37-11) and Adrian Vernon (long jump, 18-11.25).