Behind Mara Talabac's two top finishes, the Milton girls track and field team won a Badger South Tri Tuesday, May 18, at Fort Atkinson High School.
The Red Hawk girls finished with 68 points, just edging out Madison Edgewood's 66. Host Fort Atkinson took third with a 44.
The Milton boys placed third with 48 points. Fort Atkinson ended in second with 53 points, while Madison Edgewood won with 70 points.
Talabac won both the 800 meter run and 1,600 meter run for the Red Hawks. In the 800 meter, she finished with a time of 2 minutes, 26.46 seconds. In the 1,600 meter Talabac clocked in at 5:25.97.
The Milton girls swept the long-distance running events as Emma Beutin earned the top time in the 3,200 meter run with a 13:45.72. Holly Garber won the discus with a throw of 90-11.
The Milton boys had three top finishes.
Ethan Mitchell won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 18.24. Tim Wallace (9-0) and JJ Love (125-10) won the pole vault and discus, respectively.