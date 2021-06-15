Mara Talabac earned a pair of runner-up finishes at a WIAA Division 1 regional Monday, June 14, at Sun Prairie High School.
Talabac took second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 44.58 seconds. She also placed second in the 3,200-meter run with a 12:08.28.
Top four placers advanced to sectionals.
The Milton girls placed third overall at the regional with 94.5 points. Host Sun Prairie won with 158.
Other runner-up finishes for the Red Hawks girls included Laney Gill (400-meter dash, 1:06.23), Samantha Benson (800-meter run, 2:28.04) and Ellen Toberman (300-meter hurdles, 50.28).
Toberman also took third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.26. Other third-place finishes included Pryce Jacey (long jump, 16-08.25).
The Red Hawks also had a fourth-place finish from Alayna Bogwardt (1,600-meter run, 5:56.77).
The Milton boys took seventh with 47.5 points. Host Sun Prairie also won the boys meet with 133 points.
The Red Hawks had no top finishes, but did have a runner-up finish in the high jump from Evan Martin. The Milton senior jumped to 5-07.
Garrett Bladl and Chayton Jenson placed third and fourth in the event, respectively, to advance to sectioanls.
Milton had fourth-place finishes from Trey Smith (1,600-meter run, 4:57.59) and JJ Love (discus, 122-01).