JJ Love won two events at Milton’s season-opening meet Thursday, April 29, at DeForest High School.
The Red Hawk boys finished third at the DeForest Tri with 33 points, while Fort Atkinson took the top spot with 64 points. DeForest finished second with 47 points.
The Milton girls earned a runner-up finish, scoring 33 points. The host Norskies won with 93. Fort Atkinson finished third with 31 points.
Love won the discus throw with a 123-07 and also took first in the shot put with a distance of 36-08.
Three other Milton competitors earned first-place individual finishes on Thursday.
Chayton Jenson won the boys high jump with a final leap of 5-04. Alyssa Fons finished first in the long jump with a 13-05.75. Holly Garber tossed her way to first place in the shot put with a distance of 28-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.