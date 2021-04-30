JJ Love won two events at Milton’s season-opening meet Thursday, April 29, at DeForest High School.

The Red Hawk boys finished third at the DeForest Tri with 33 points, while Fort Atkinson took the top spot with 64 points. DeForest finished second with 47 points.

The Milton girls earned a runner-up finish, scoring 33 points. The host Norskies won with 93. Fort Atkinson finished third with 31 points.

Love won the discus throw with a 123-07 and also took first in the shot put with a distance of 36-08.

Three other Milton competitors earned first-place individual finishes on Thursday.

Chayton Jenson won the boys high jump with a final leap of 5-04. Alyssa Fons finished first in the long jump with a 13-05.75. Holly Garber tossed her way to first place in the shot put with a distance of 28-10.

