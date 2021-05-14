Three different Milton girls earned multiple first-place individual finishes during a nonconference dual against Evansville Thursday, May 13, at Evansville High School.
Junior Jacey Pryce tied for first place in the 100 meter dash with senior Lucille Jaloszynski with a time of 14 seconds. Pryce won the long jump with a distance of 14-11.
Senior Ellen Toberman swept hurdles action with a win in the 100 meter hurdles (17.9) and the 300 meter hurdles (53). Holly Garber finished first in both the shot put (28-02) and discus (81-09).
On the boys' side, sophomore Garrett Bladl won the 100 meter dash and also was part of two-winning relay teams. In the 400 meter relay, Bladl, Chayton Jenson, Tim Wallace and Kai Sheridan won with a time of 46.6.
In the 1,600 meter relay, Bladl, Jenson, Wallace and Evan Martin finished first with a 3:53.9. Martin also placed first in the high jump with a 5-10.