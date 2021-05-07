Six different Red Hawks earned two individual first-place finishes during Milton's nonconference track and field dual against Fall River Thursday, May 6, at Milton High School.
Trey Smith won both the 800 meter run and the 1,600 meter run with times of 2 minutes, 15.54 seconds and 5:06.13, respectively. Tim Wallace earned the top time in the 200 meter dash with a 26.11 and also won the pole vault with a 9-06.
For the second straight meet, JJ Love won two events, taking the shot put title with a toss of 37-11. Love also won the discus with a 122-10.
On the girls' side, Alyssa Fons finished first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.18. Fons won the long jump with a leap of 14-02.5.
In the 800 meter run, Samantha Benson clocked in with a 2:35.84, good for first in the nine-runner field. Like Smith, Benson also won the 1,600 meter run, timing in at 5:43.05.
Ellen Toberman won the 100 meter hurdles with a 18.92 and earned the top spot in the 300 meter hurdles with a 55.62.
