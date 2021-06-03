The Milton girls track and field team dominated the long-distance running events to earn a first-place finish at a Badger South quadrangular Tuesday, June 1, at Watertown High School.
Milton finished in first with 89 points, while Oregon took second with 80. Host Watertown placed third with 52 points and Fort Atkinson came in fourth with 49 points.
Watertown won the boys' meet with 87 points, followed by Oregon (69) and Fort Atkinson (66) in second and third, respectively. Milton finished in fourth with 48 points.
Mara Talabac won both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run. In the 800, Talabac timed in at 2:25.88 to take first. In the 1,600 it was a 5:24.40 that was good for first.
Milton continued to shine in the long distance events when Samantha Benson and Alayna Borgwardt took first and second, respectively, in the 3,200 meter run.
Benson clocked in at 12:46.63, while Borgwardt timed in at 13:32.35.
Benson, Borgwardt, Samantha Henry and Allison Johnson teamed up in the 3,200-meter relay to win with a time of 11:00.44.
Ellen Toberman captured the 100-meter hurdles title with a time of 17.65. She also took second in the 300-meter hurdles with a 51.22.
In the field, Tressa Shaw grabbed the top spot in the high jump with a leap of 4-8. Pryce Jacey had a PR in the long jump on her way to finishing first with a 15-2. Holly Garber earned a runner-up finish in discus with a toss of 93-6.
On the boys' side, the Red Hawk relay team of Garrett Bladl, Chayton Jenson, Kai Sheridan and Tim Wallace took home the 800-meter relay title with a time of 1:36.41.
In the high jump, Bladl and Sheridan took first and second, respectively, as both jumped to 5-8.
Ethan Mitchell (300-meter hurdles, 47.53) and Zak Zimmerman (triple jump, 37-1.75) earned runner-up finishes for the Red Hawks.