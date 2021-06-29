Garrett Bladl finished ninth in the high jump at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet Saturday, June 26, at Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Bladl leaped to a height of 6 feet, 0 inches. Bladl finished second among sophomores competing in the high jump at the state meet. Racine Park sophomore Emmanuel Johnson finished second with a jump of 6-06. Waukesha West senior Nathan Andringa won the event with the same height (6-06).
Bladl was the lone Milton boy to compete in the state meet.
Junior Mara Talabac raced in two events on the girls' side.
Talabac — who qualified for the state meet in cross country — had her best finish in the 1,600 meter run. Talabac clocked in with a time of 5 minutes, 22.52 seconds. Kaukauna senior Anna Fauske won the event with a time of 4:56.54.
In the 3,200 meter run, Talabac came away with a 22nd-place finish. The Red Hawk junior timed in at 11:56.86. Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau won the 3,200 with a time of 10:21.60.
D.C. Everest won the girls state meet 46 points. Arrowhead won the boys meet with 66 points.