MILTON
The Milton High School track and field teams had this past week off due to spring break.
With two indoor meets already under their belts, the Red Hawks still are further ahead than most area teams.
Coach Matt Lee has to be encouraged on what he has seen.
After indoor meets at Platteville and Whitewater, Lee knows he has teams that will compete for the Badger Conference titles and are set to send several qualifiers to the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.
The Red Hawks girls team won the Fool’s Spring Invitational at UW-Whitewater last week in a 12-team field. On March 18, the Red Hawks were third in a 11-team indoor meet at UW-Platteville.
“They came in with a good attitude and ready to go,” said Lee, who is entering his eighth season as the Red Hawks head coach.
The Milton boys squad was fourth among 12 teams at Whitewater and was third in the 12-team field at Platteville.
The Red Hawks girls team featured several winners in the indoor meets.
Senior Mara Talabac won the 800 at Whitewater. Talabac comes off a season when she qualified for the WIAA state championship in the 1,600.
“We’ll probably run her in all three (800, 1,600 and 3,200), and when it gets toward the end, we’ll see which one or two she has the best times in,” Lee said.
Fellow senior Samantha Benson won the 1,600 at Whitewater and was third in the 800 at Platteville.
Another senior Alayna Borgwardt won the 3,200 at Whitewater. The 3,200 relay team also won at Whitewater.
The Red Hawks also showed they will have a strong presence in the field events.
Junior Tressa Shaw won the high jump in Whitewater, clearing 4-8.
“She got to sectionals last year, and she is pretty much starting where she left off,” Lee said.
Senior Jacey Pryce won the long jump in Platteville with a leap of 14-4. Pryce the went 15-4 ½ in Whitewater but finished second. Pryce also finished third in the 55 at Whitewater.
Senior Alyssa Fons won the triple jump in Platteville with a distance of 31-8. Fons also finished second in the 400 at Platteville.
Senior Morgan Cheatle will compete in the sprints and was fourth in the triple jump at Whitewater. It was her first time competing in the event.
“We’re hoping she can improve on that,” Lee said.
Holly Garber, another senior, led the way in the shot put, throwing 30-feet and 29-9 to finish third in both of the opening indoor meets.
The boys outlook is positive, but it will suffer a loss for the outdoor season. Junior Garrett Bladl will leave the team and undergo hip surgery.
A three-sport athlete, Bladl won the high jump in both indoor meets, clearing 5-10 at Platteville and 6-feet in Whitewater.
“He plays football and basketball, and it just kept getting worse,” Lee said of Bladl’s hip injury. “If it had been fresh, he might have went 6-4.”
Senior Chayton Jenson will look to pick up for the loss of Bladl.
Jenson finished second behind Bladl in the high jump at Whitewater clearing 5-10. Jenson also will compete in the sprints.
Kai Sheridan, a sophomore, finished third in the high jump at Whitewater clearing 5-8, which gave the Red Hawks a 1-2-3 sweep in the event.
Senior Tim Wallace will compete in the sprints and in the pole vault. Wallace cleared 10-6 in the pole vault at Whitewater.
Sophomore Ethan Mitchell is expected to make an impact in the sprints, hurdles and long jump. He finished third in the 55 hurdles at Platteville. He competed in the long jump at Whitewater.
Junior Zak Zimmerman will compete in the sprints and placed in the pole vault (9-0) at Whitewater and was third in the triple jump at Platteville.
Sophomore Johnathan Flowers finished third in the 800 at Platteville. Senior Brandon Phillips was fifth in the 800 at Whitewater.
“I’m optimistic and excited that we’re going to have a full track and field season this year,” Lee said. “The kids have been working hard, which makes them fun to coach.”