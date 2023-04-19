Here are the team scores, event winners and top Milton performances from the Red Hawks’ three track meets since April 11. They were the Badger Challenge meet in Portage on April 11 and a pair of quadrangular meets, one in Waunakee on April 13 and another in Milton on Tuesday (editor’s note: A story that appeared on Page 16 of the April 14 edition of The Courier was based on results from 2022’s Badger Challenge meet. Below are the results from this year’s meet).
Milton boasted 17 event winners in the meets, with 16 coming from the boys team. The Red Hawks are scheduled to be at an invitational meet in East Troy on Friday afternoon.
RESULTS APRIL 11
BADGER CHALLENGE
At Portage High School
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Waunakee 114, Mount Horeb 75.5, DeForest 74, Milton 68.5, Madison Edgewood 68, Monona Grove 62, Sauk Prairie 57.5, Reedsburg 56, Oregon 55, Baraboo 28, Portage 22, Stoughton 18.5, Beaver Dam 3
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP MILTON FINISHER
100—1. Ryan Drumm (ME) 11.48. 14. Garrett Bladl (M) 11.99. 200—1. Nick Gehring (ME) 22.06. 9. Kai Sheridan (M) 23.59. 400—1. Regnier (W) 48.23. No Milton finisher. 800—1. Will Rosemurgy (ME) 2:00.43. 6. Jonathan Flowers (M) 2:08.80. 1,600—1. Joseph Stoddard (MH) 4:26.16. 3. Flowers (M) 4:52.18. 3,200—1. Jack Boerger (SP) 9:52.75. 16. Mason Sorge (M) 11:19.98.
110 hurdles—1. Caleb Rocha (R) 15.86. 2. Ethan Mitchell (M) 15.97. 300 hurdles—1. Beckham Retzlaff (MH) 44.41. No Milton finisher.
400 relay—1. Mount Horeb 45.05. Milton scratched. 800 relay—1. Milton (Bladl, Mitchell, Brenon Banushi, Sheridan) 1:32.65. 1,600 relay—1. Madison Edgewood 3:36.69. 10. Milton (Banushi, Braden Borgerding, Caleb Bilhorn, Nolan Morehart) 3:54.72. 3,200 relay—1. Waunakee 8:42.84. 12. Milton (Griffin Elliott, Cash Klug, Sorge, Daniel Stewart) 9:55.41.
Shot put—1. Ian Phebus (W) 48-8.75. 4. JJ Love (M) 44-7.25. Discus—1. Nolan Vils (SP) 140-7. 10. Samuel Henning (M) 120-6. High jump—1. Bladl (M) 6-2. Pole vault—1. Mason Konopacki (O) 12-6. 7. Zakery Zimmerman (M) 10-0. Long jump—1. Mitchell (M) 20-10.5. Triple jump—1. Elliott Romberg (B) 41-5. 2. Mitchell (M) 41-1.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Waunakee 136, DeForest 117, Mount Horeb 81, Sauk Prairie 58.5, Stoughton 51.5, Reedsburg 49, Baraboo 46, Madison Edgewood 45, Monona Grove 37.5, Beaver Dam 30, Oregon 29, Portage 14, Milton 7.5
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP MILTON FINISHER
100—1. Myesha Thompson (MH) 12.78. 11. Laney Gill (M) 13.88. 200—1. Thompson (MH) 26.49. 8. Gill (M) 28.75. 400—1. Cire Smith (S) 1:01.12. 16. Ava Magee (M) 1:11.68. 800—1. Abby Sadler (MH) 2:19.12. No Milton finisher. 1,600—1. Brinley Everson (W) 5:31.96. 21. Presley Truethardt (M) 7:08.46. 3,200—1. Dasha Vorontsov (O) 11:22.81. No Milton finisher.
100 hurdles—1. Anna Szepieniec (D) 14.56. 16. Savannah Vind (M) 19.72. 300 hurdles—1. Szepieniec (D) 45.66. 20. Vind (M) 1:01.78.
400 relay—1. Sauk Prairie 52.15. 9. Milton (Gill, Katrina Henry, Tressa Shaw, Alexis Stockman) 55.74. 800 relay—1. Sauk Prairie 1:51.66. 12. Milton (Ella Beckler, Samantha Brooks, Lydia Kueng, Rozi Zalai) 2:08.30. 1,600 relay—1. DeForest 4:15.53. 13. Milton (Beckler, Brooks, Henry, Zalai) 5:06.49. 3,200 relay—1. Waunakee 10:24.31. No Milton finishers.
Shot put—1. Esther Ekezie (D) 33-9.25. 7. Caitlin Zingsheim (M) 30-4.75. Discus—1. Anneka Cassel (W) 113-6. 11. Zingsheim (M) 78-2. High jump—1. Hailey Campbell (R) 5-2. 6. Shaw (M) 4-8. Pole vault—1. Mila Westra (BD) 9-9. No Milton finisher. Long jump—1. Kyla Saleh (W) 16-10.5. 6. Gill (M) 14-7. Triple jump—Szepieniec (D) 37-6.5. No Milton finisher.
RESULTS APRIL 13
WAUNAKEE QUAD
At Waunakee High School
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Waunakee 80, Milton 32, Rhinelander 26, DeForest 11
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP MILTON FINISHER
100—1. Ethan Mitchell (M) 11.82. 200—1. Brady Cizek (W) 23.82. 2. Kai Sheridan (M) 23.92. 400—1. Isaiah Jakel (W) 53.74. 2. Jonathan Flowers (M) 55.68. 800—1. Andrew Brown (W) 2:09.47. 11. Sam Ruggles (M) 2:32.82. 1,600—1. Brown (W) 4:56.50. 6. Mason Sorge (M) 5:29.83. 3,200—1. Flowers (M) 10:38.48.
110 hurdles—1. Mitchell (M) 15.78. 300 hurdles—1. Andrew Regnier (W) 38.76. No Milton finisher.
400 relay—1. Waunakee 46.82. Milton scratched. 800 relay—1. Waunakee 1:37.08. 4. Milton (Jason Brooks, Brodan Dwyer, Tyler Jones, Jack McMillan) 1:45.42. 1,600 relay—1. Waunakee 3:41.90. 4. Milton (Vinny Churchwell, Dwyer, Brooks, Jones) 4:03.50. 3,200 relay—1. Waunakee 9:17.90. 3. Milton (Flowers, Cash Klug, Blake Rhoades, Sorge) 10:02.30.
Shot put—1. Ian Phebus (W) 48-7. 3. JJ Love (M) 44-3. Discus—1. Phebus (W) 138-8. 2. Love (M) 134-11. High jump—1. Truman Lamers (R) 5-8. 4. Dwyer (M) 5-2. Pole vault—1. Samuel Anderson (W) 12-6. 6. Brooks (M) 9-0. Long jump—1. Shane Petrick (R) 18-5. 2. Adrian Vernon (M) 18-3.75. Triple jump—1. Lamers (R) 39-4. 4. Brayden Budworth (M) 35-2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Waunakee 126.5, Rhinelander 17, Milton 11.5
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP MILTON FINISHER
100—1. Summer Grigg (W) 13.33. 3. Tressa Shaw (M) 13.86. 200—1. Kyla Saleh (W) 27.88. 8. Katrina Henry (M) 29.74. 400—1. Jessica Bugielski (W) 1:04.62. 4. Henry (M) 1:12.27. 800—1. Clare Burcalow (W) 2:26.06. 9. Presley Treuthardt (M) 3:12.06. 1,600—1. Rachel Gregorich (W) 5:38.85. 7. Treuthardt (M) 7:10.32. 3,200—1. Brinley Everson (W) 12:06.68. No Milton finisher.
100 hurdles—1. Emma Raemisch (W) 18.72. 3. Savannah Vind (M) 20.14. 300 hurdles—1. Raemisch (W) 54.42. 7. London Chesmore (M) 1:03.74.
400 relay—1. Waunakee 57.34. No Milton finishers. 800 relay—1. Waunakee 1:56.92. No Milton finishers. 1,600 relay—1. Waunakee 4:21.40. 5. Milton (Ava Magee, Natalie Kingsley, Abigail Kueng, Lydia Kueng) 4:49.10. 3,200 relay—1. Waunakee 10:57.53. No Milton finishers.
Shot put—1. Anneka Cassel (W) 36-2.5. 2. Caitlin Zingsheim (M) 32-8.5. Discus—1. Cassel (W) 121-8. 5. Lilyan Zajac (M) 74-4. High jump—1. Lainey Chancellor (W) 5-0. 2. Shaw (M) 4-8. Pole vault—1. Isabelle Hahn (W) 8-0. 3. Bardot Sheehy (M) 7-6. Long jump—1. Callie Hoerchler (R) 14-2.5. 2. Katrina Henry (M) 14-1. Triple jump—1. Vivian McCollough (W) 33-4. No Milton finisher.
RESULTS TUESDAY
MILTON QUAD
At Milton High School
No team scores posted; participating schools were Milton, Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood and Monroe
BOYS
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP MILTON FINISHER
100—1. Ethan Mitchell (Mi) 11.84. 200—1. Charlie Wiegel (Mo) 23.77. 8. Nolan Morehart (Mi) 25.57. 400—1. Grant Heagney (FA) 55.76. 4. Braden Borgerding (Mi) 58.90. 800—1. Nick Gehring (ME) 1:59.50. 11. Griffin Elliott (Mi) 2:29.17. 1,600—1. Jonathan Flowers (Mi) 4:47.83. 3,200—1. Henry Anderson (ME) 11:28.98. 5. Daniel Stewart (Mi) 11:50.16.
110 hurdles—1. Kaden Kuester (Mo) 15.93. 7. Zakery Zimmerman (Mi) 21.65. 300 hurdles—1. Mitchell (Mi) 44.12.
400 relay—1. Milton (team members not posted) 46.17. 800 relay—1. Milton (team members not posted) 1:33.95. 1,600 relay—1. Monroe 3:46.99. 3. Milton (team members not posted) 3:53.36.
Shot put—1. JJ Love (Mi) 47-9. Discus—1. Love (Mi) 130-8.5. High jump—1. Garrett Bladl (Mi) 6-2. Pole vault—1. Zimmerman (Mi) 10-6. Long jump—1. Mitchell (Mi) 21-1. Triple jump—1. Paul Kraske (ME) 40-8. 2. Zimmerman (Mi) 38-7.
GIRLS
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP MILTON FINISHER
100—1. Mallory Gasper (FA) 13.43. 4. Laney Gill (Mi) 13.86. 200—1. Aleigh Zettle (Mo) 27.34. 6. Gill (Mi) 28.95. 400—1. Hannah Baldry (FA) 1:04.36. 10. Katrina Henry (Mi) 1:12.44. 800—1. Erin Schauer (ME) 2:36.73. 13. Ava Magee (Mi) 2:59.06. 1,600—1. Izzy Enz (ME) 5:50.06. 10. Presley Treuthardt (Mi) 7:04.26. 3,200—1. Izzy Bloom (ME) 12:40.96. 7. Treuthardt (Mi) 16:46.70.
100 hurdles—1. Gillian Koning (ME) 17.53. 3. Aubrey Burks (Mi) 19.61. 300 hurdles—1. Lauren Coppes (Mo) 51.23. 4. Savannah Vind (Mi) 56.97.
400 relay—1. Monroe 56.37. Milton scratched. 800 relay—1. Monroe 1:58.39. No Milton finishers. 1,600 relay—1. Madison Edgewood 4:30.20. 5. Milton (team members not posted) 4:50.31.
Shot put—1. Brenna Aebly (Mo) 34-2.5. 3. Caitlin Zingsheim (Mi) 29-9.5. Discus—1. Mykenna Gray (FA) 92-0.5. 4. Lilyan Zajac (Mi) 84-11.5. High jump—1. Tressa Shaw (Mi) 4-8. Pole vault—1. Zettle (Mo) 9-0. 2. Bardot Sheehy (Mi) 8-0. Long jump—1. Coppes (Mo) 15-7. 2. Gill (Mi) 14-11.5. Triple jump—1. Taylor Jacobson (Mo) 31-5. No Milton finisher.