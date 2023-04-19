MCR_230421_MILT_TRACK01
Milton’s Caitlin Zingsheim throws the shot during a quadrangular meet at Waunakee High School on April 13. She took second with a put of 32 feet, 8.5 inches.

 Peter Lindblad/Adams Publishing Group

Here are the team scores, event winners and top Milton performances from the Red Hawks’ three track meets since April 11. They were the Badger Challenge meet in Portage on April 11 and a pair of quadrangular meets, one in Waunakee on April 13 and another in Milton on Tuesday (editor’s note: A story that appeared on Page 16 of the April 14 edition of The Courier was based on results from 2022’s Badger Challenge meet. Below are the results from this year’s meet).

Milton boasted 17 event winners in the meets, with 16 coming from the boys team. The Red Hawks are scheduled to be at an invitational meet in East Troy on Friday afternoon.