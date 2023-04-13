Jonathan Flowers of Milton won the 3,200-meter run in the Badger Challenge track meet at Portage on Tuesday to lead Red Hawks performers.
Flowers’ 2-mile run in 10:35 helped his team finish in a tie for seventh with Stoughton with 63 points. Oregon won the team title with 81 points, just enough to beat out host Portage’s 80.
Ethan Mitchell added to Milton’s team total with a second-place finish in the 110 high hurdles in 16.91. Garrett Bladl cleared 6 feet in the high jump to take second, while Zakery Zimmerman’s 10-foot pole vault was good for third. JJ Love took fifth in the shot put (42 feet, 5.5 inches) and fourth in the discus (114 feet).
On the girls side of the meet, the Red Hawks got top-four finishes in the long distance runs. Samantha Benson was fourth in the mile with a time of 5:46.12, while Mara Talabac took second in the 2-mile in 11:47.57. Both ran a leg in the Red Hawks’ third-place 3,200 relay team, along with Alayna Borgwardt and Allison Johnson. They finished in 10:47.63.
Milton’s Tressa Shaw also took third in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches. The Red Hawks came in ninth as a team with 34 points. The four teams at the top finished within six points of each other, with Waunakee on top at 90, followed by Oregon (87), DeForest (86) and Mount Horeb (85).
BADGER CHALLENGE
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Oregon 81, Portage 80, Waunakee 76, Baraboo 68, Madison Edgewood 66, Reedsburg 63.5, Stoughton 63, Milton 63, DeForest 58, Mount Horeb 44.5, Beaver Dam 21, Sauk Prairie 18
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP MILTON FINISHER
100—Cole Pettersen (BD) 11.86. 23. Adrian Vernon (M) 13.13. 200—Nick Gehring (ME) 23.18. 400—Andrew Regnier (W) 49.07. 800—Jayden Zywicki (S) 2:01.44. 10. Braden Borgerding (M) 2:16.86. 1,600—Yordanos Zelinski (O) 4:14.65. 15. Brady Case (M) 5:16.70. 3,200—Jonathan Flowers (M), 10:35.
110 hurdles—Bryant Yanke (R) 16.64. 2. Ethan Mitchell (M) 16.91. 300 hurdles—Yanke (R) 42.55.
400 relay—Portage 44.68. 4. Milton (Landon Bailey, Kai Sheridan, Tim Wallace, Chayton Jenson) 46.84. 800 relay—Portage 1:33.20. 5. Milton (Bailey, Sheridan, Wallace, Jenson) 1:37.23. 1,600 relay—Oregon 3:33.37. 8. Milton (Bailey, Mitchell, Wallace, Jenson) 3:46.97. 3,200 relay—Oregon 8:59.73. 7. Milton (Ethan Babcock, Borgerding, Case, Flowers).
High jump—Caden Thomas (ME) 6-0. 2. Garrett Bladl (M) 6-0. Pole vault—Wyatt Amend (P) 11-6. 3. Zakery Zimmerman (M) 10-0. Long jump—Hunter Francis (P) 20-11.75. 9. Mitchell (M) 18-2. Triple jump—Andrew Regnier (W) 42-05.25. 17. Bailey (M) 34-9.5. Shot put—Ian Phebus (W) 48-7.75. 5. JJ Love (M) 42-5.5. Discus—Owen Nowak (B) 142-10. 4. Love (M) 114-0.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Waunakee 90, Oregon 87, DeForest 86, Mount Horeb 85, Stoughton 75, Madison Edgewood 69, Baraboo 63.5, Reedsburg 48, Milton 34, Sauk Prairie 31, Beaver Dam 19.5, Portage 11
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP MILTON FINISHER
100—Abigail Groleau (S) 13.18. 8. Jacey Pryce (M) 14.08. 200—Amber Grosse (ME) 27.58. 10. Katrina Henry (M) 30.47. 400—Delaney Nyenhuis (O) 1:01.61. 22. Henry (M) 1:12.91. 800—Mckenzie Gruner (B) 2:28.19. 15. Emma Beutin (M) 2:55.34. 1,600—Gruner (B) 5:38.86. 4. Samantha Benson (M) 5:46.12. 3,200—Dasha Vorontsov (O) 11:22.98. 2. Mara Talabac (M) 11:47.57.
100 meters—Anna Szepieniec (D) 15.76. 300 hurdles—Szepieniec (D) 45.51.
400 relay—Stoughton 52.53. 8. Milton (Savannah Eldridge, Tressa Shaw, Alyssa Fons, Jacey Pryce) 55.34. 800 relay—Madison Edgewood 1:50.47. 8. Milton (Eldridge, Morgan Cheatle, Fons, Pryce) 2:01.45. 1,600 relay—DeForest 4:11.54. 12. Milton (Fons, Courtney Knox, Adison Slama, Maddy Schuetz) 4:58.20. 3,200 relay—Oregon 10:31.26. 3. Milton (Benson, Alayna Borgwardt, Allison Johnson, Talabac) 10:47.63.
High jump—Annie Tangeman (S) 5-0. 3. Shaw (M) 4-10. Pole vault—Mila Westra (BD) 9-6. 6. Sydney Barnes (M) 7-0. Long jump—Grosse (ME) 16-7.5. 6. Pryce (M) 15-1. Triple jump—Szepieniec (D) 36-0.75. 10. Cheatle (M) 29-4.5. Shot put—Emily Preuss (P) 35-9. 10. Holly Garber (M) 29-11.75. Discus—Miranda Manghera (D) 105-6. 19. Garber (M) 67-10.