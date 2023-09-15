01STOCK_VOLLEYBALL

Milton secured another Badger-Large Conference volleyball sweep over Beaver Dam on Thursday.

On the road, Milton was led by Gwen Baker's 15 kills and Atty Zimmerman's 34 assists on offense as the Red Hawks downed the Golden Beavers (8-9 overall, 1-3 conference) 25-21, 25-15 and 25-16.

  

