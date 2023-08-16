MCR_230818_VOLLEYBALL01
Milton Red Hawks middle hitter Gwen Baker, shown here playing last season against Watertown, leads a solid class of senior volleyball players into the 2023 season.

 Kevin Wilson /Adams Publishing Group

Playing in an extremely strong Badger East Conference, Milton’s strong leadership and chemistry with its senior class will be key for a successful volleyball season.

The Red Hawks will be led by two all-conference returners — defensive specialist/libero Avery Agnew and middle blocker Gwen Baker.

  

