The Milton Red Hawks opened Badger East Conference play with a 3-1 loss to DeForest. The host Norskies won 18-25, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-22.

Gwen Baker had four blocks and three aces to lead the Red Hawks. Avery Agnew finished with 21 digs, while Tressa Shaw and Laney Gill had six kills each.