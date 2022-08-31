The Milton Red Hawks opened Badger East Conference play with a 3-1 loss to DeForest. The host Norskies won 18-25, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-22.
Gwen Baker had four blocks and three aces to lead the Red Hawks. Avery Agnew finished with 21 digs, while Tressa Shaw and Laney Gill had six kills each.
At the season-opening UW-Whitewater invitational, Milton finished with a 3-2 record thanks to wins over Kenosha Tremper twice and Heritage Christian.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.