Stoughton’s reign over the Badger Conference in wrestling came to an end last Saturday.
Milton dominated competition in winning the overall team title at the conference meet in Beaver Dam.
The Red Hawks won the 15-team tournament with 372.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Reedsburg’s total of 246.5. Longtime Badger powerhouse and three-time defending Division 1 state team champion Stoughton came in a distant third with 228 points.
The conference title was the program’s first since 2015.
Milton, ranked third in the state in Division 1, got individual titles from freshman Aiden Slama at 113, junior Royce Nilo at 145, senior Michael Schliem at 160, sophomore Aeoden Sinclair at 170 and senior Kade Desormeau at 182.
The Red Hawks host the Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday, with the top four finishers in each weight class advancing to the Fort Atkinson Sectional.
A regional title would likely pit Milton up against Stoughton for the team sectional title and a chance to compete at the state team tournament for the first time since 2010. Milton won the Division 1 team title in 2002. Third-ranked Milton and seventh-ranked Mukwonago will both compete at the Milton Regional.
“It’s too bad Milton and Mukwonago are in the same regional,” Milton coach Pat Jauch said. “We’re both good enough to have a chance to wrestle at state, and it’s a shame that one of the teams won’t get to go.
“But this is what we’ve talked about all season. The individual awards are great, but it’s the team that is most important. We’ve got such a great group of seniors that have done so much for our program, and then you add in a really strong and talented group of underclassmen, and it’s got everybody excited about the postseason.”
Badger Conference Tournament
At Beaver Dam
TEAM SCORES
1, Milton 372.5; 2, Reedsburg 246.5; 3, Stoughton 228; 4, Beaver Dam 184.5; 5, Portage 184; 6, Watertown 149.5; 7, Monroe 125.5; 8, Ft. Atkinson 119.5; 9, Monona Grove /McFarland 117.5; 10, Baraboo 117; 11, Waunakee 104; 12, Sauk Prairie 99; 13, DeForest 92; 14, Oregon 90; 15, Mount Horeb 28.
Championship matches
106—Treynor Curtin, R, pinned Jesse Reid, Mil, 1:01; 113—Aiden Slama, Mil, dec. Kade Parrish, R, 3-0; 120—Chance Suddeth, St, dec. Peyton Oberg, B, 8-2; 126—Chase Beckett, P, dec. Matt Haldiman, Mil, 9-4; 132—Nicolar Rivera, St, tech fall over Kyler Neuberger, BD, 18-3; 138—Jack Dubach (Monroe) pinned Brandon Liddle (Oregon) 24-5 (Fall 5:54; 145—Royce Nilo, Mil, dec. Oscar Wilkowski, Wtn,3-0; 152—Lowell Arnold, P, dec. Trenton Dow, St, 35-8 (Dec 6-2; 160—Michael Schliem, Mil, mdec.over Aiden Worden, FA, 33-7 (MD 13-0; 170—Aeoden Sinclair, Mil, dec. Brody Hemauer, D, 33-5 (Dec 11-5; 182—Kade Desormeau, Mil, pinned Elijah Bauer, D, 16-3 (Fall 1:24; 195—Gabriel Klatt, BD, dec. Charlie Eckert, Mil, 27-9 (Dec 9-3; 220—Guenther Switzer, MGM, dec. Beckett Spilde, St, 10-3; 285—Griffin Empey, St, pinned Nolan Vils, SP, 0:26.
Other Milton placewinners
120—Carter Johnson 7th; 132—Lukaas Harms 4th; 138—Hunter Kieliszewski 3rd; 152—Parker Kersten 5th; 220—Brayden Lee 8th; 285—Caleb Peters 5th.