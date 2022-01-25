The Milton High wrestling team capped off a productive weekend with a fourth-place finish at the prestigious Bob Leuders Tournament in Clinton, Iowa, on Saturday.
Thanks to individual titles from Michael Schliem at 152 pounds and Aeoden Sinclair at 170, the Red Hawks finished with 167 points. Linn-Mar (Iowa) won the team title with 190.
Sinclair, a sophomore, improved to 33-1 on the season. He beat Tate Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar 9-4 in the title match. Naaktgeboren is ranked 14th nationally and suffered only his second loss of the season.
Schliem improved to 30-6 by winning at 152.
Kade Desormeau (182) and Charlie Eckert (195) both finished second for the Red Hawks, while Hunter Kieliszewski (138) and Matt Haldiman (126) were both fourth.
Milton top finishers--Matt Haldiman, fourth place, 126; Lukaas Harms, fifth place, 132; Hunter Kieliszewski, fourth place, 138; Royce Nilo, fifth place, 145; Michael Schliem, first place, 152; Aeoden Sinclair, first place, 170; Kade Sesormeau, second place, 182; Charlie Eckert, second place, 195; Brayden Lee, sixth place, 220
Red Hawks remain unbeaten in Badger East dual meets--Pins by Parker Kersten and Charlie Eckert helped lead Milton to an easy Badger East dual-meet win Waunakee on Thursday.
The Red Hawks also picked up seven wins by forfeit.
Badger East
MILTON 64, WAUNAKEE 9
106, 113, 120--Milton won by forfeit; 126--Matt Haldiman (M) major dec. over Jayden Freie 12-0; 132--Coltan Nechvatal (W) dec. Lukaas Harms 5-3; 138--Hunter Kieliszewski (M) dec. Gabe Guralski 10-3; 145--Royce Nilo (M) won by forfeit
152--Parker Kersten (M) pinned Robert Lofreddo 1:33; 160, 170, 182--Milton won by forfeit; 195--Charlie Eckert (M) pinned Jacob Lyftogt 2:23; 220--Jack Schweitzer (W) pinned Brayden Lee :37; 285--Caleb Peters (M) dec. Jackson Lenzendorf 5-2