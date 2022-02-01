MCR_220201_WRESTLE.jpg
Buy Now

Milton’s Matt Haldiman pins Watertown’s Braydon Martino in a 126-pound match during their dual meet at Watertown High School on Friday, Jan. 28.

 Anthony Wahl

The Milton High wrestling team capped off an unbeaten Badger East Conference dual-meet season by coasting past Watertown last Friday night.

Seven wrestlers won by pin for the Red Hawks in the 49-24 victory on Jan. 28.

“I guess we came to wrestle tonight, but we were definitely outclassed by Milton,” Watertown coach Bob Logan said.

Winning by pin for Milton were Carter Johnson, Matt Haldiman, Hunter Kieliszewski, Michael Schliem, Aeoden Sinclair, Charlie Eckert and Brayden Lee.

Tyler Rateik and Kade Desormeau won by decision for the Red Hawks.

Milton will try to add the Badger Conference tournament title to its impressive season resume Saturday at Beaver Dam.

MILTON 49, WATERTOWN 24

106 — Finn Mulligan (W) pinned Jesse Reid (M) at 1:01

113 — Noe Ugalde (W) pinned Adison Slama (M) at 1:44

120 — Carter Johnson (M) over Damien Ortega (W) Injury time

126 — Matt Haldiman (M) pinned Braydon Martino (W) at 1:16

132 — Tyler Rateike (M) dec. Hector Ayala (W) 7-5

138 — Hunter Kieliszewski (M) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 0:43

145 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) received forfeit

152 — Ryan Bergman (W) dec. Parker Kersten (M) 9-4

160 — Michael Schliem (M) pinned Mason Fritsche (W) at 3:02

170 — Aeoden Sinclair (M) pinned Owen Sjoberg (W) at 1:19

182 — Kade Desormeau (M) major dec. Braden Holleman (W) 14-0

195 — Charlie Eckert (M) pinned Tyler Haberstetzer (W) at 0:47

220 — Brayden Lee (M) pinned Noah Dominguez (W) at 2:28

285 — Aaron Finn (W) dec. Caleb Peters (M) 5-3

Recommended for you