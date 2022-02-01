Milton wrestling downs Watertown to win Badger East dual-meet title By Courier staff Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 Updated 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Milton’s Matt Haldiman pins Watertown’s Braydon Martino in a 126-pound match during their dual meet at Watertown High School on Friday, Jan. 28. Anthony Wahl Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Milton High wrestling team capped off an unbeaten Badger East Conference dual-meet season by coasting past Watertown last Friday night.Seven wrestlers won by pin for the Red Hawks in the 49-24 victory on Jan. 28.“I guess we came to wrestle tonight, but we were definitely outclassed by Milton,” Watertown coach Bob Logan said.Winning by pin for Milton were Carter Johnson, Matt Haldiman, Hunter Kieliszewski, Michael Schliem, Aeoden Sinclair, Charlie Eckert and Brayden Lee.Tyler Rateik and Kade Desormeau won by decision for the Red Hawks.Milton will try to add the Badger Conference tournament title to its impressive season resume Saturday at Beaver Dam.MILTON 49, WATERTOWN 24106 — Finn Mulligan (W) pinned Jesse Reid (M) at 1:01113 — Noe Ugalde (W) pinned Adison Slama (M) at 1:44120 — Carter Johnson (M) over Damien Ortega (W) Injury time126 — Matt Haldiman (M) pinned Braydon Martino (W) at 1:16132 — Tyler Rateike (M) dec. Hector Ayala (W) 7-5138 — Hunter Kieliszewski (M) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 0:43145 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) received forfeit152 — Ryan Bergman (W) dec. Parker Kersten (M) 9-4160 — Michael Schliem (M) pinned Mason Fritsche (W) at 3:02170 — Aeoden Sinclair (M) pinned Owen Sjoberg (W) at 1:19182 — Kade Desormeau (M) major dec. Braden Holleman (W) 14-0195 — Charlie Eckert (M) pinned Tyler Haberstetzer (W) at 0:47220 — Brayden Lee (M) pinned Noah Dominguez (W) at 2:28285 — Aaron Finn (W) dec. Caleb Peters (M) 5-3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Milton elementary students' art to be showcased in Madison Man who died after Janesville house fire named Milton-area happenings, 25-90 years ago Members say emails critical of the Milton School Board's COVID-19 decisions have 'crossed the line' Fifth-ranked Milton routs sixth-ranked DeForest in boys basketball Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!