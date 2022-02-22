The Milton High wrestling room has been a busy place this week.
Seven Red Hawks qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet by finishing first or second at the Fort Atkinson Sectional last Saturday.
Aiden Slama (113 pounds), Aeoden Sinclair (170) and Kade Desormeau won sectional titles, while Matt Haldiman (126), Royce Nilo (145), Michael Schliem (160) and Charlie Eckert (195) were second.
Milton coach Pat Jauch said sending seven to state, which tied the program record, is an impressive feat.
"It makes for a busy week, but one that's got everyone associated with our program excited about," Jauch said.
"I think the individual success we've had in the tournament has taken away some of the sting the team felt from missing out on a chance to compete at the state team tournament."
Jauch said all seven state qualifiers have excellent shots at a top-six finish and a trip to the podium. Sinclair is the top-ranked wrestler at 170, and his only loss of the season was to a nationally-ranked wrestler from Illinois.
"All of these kids are battle-tested," Jauch said. "We've wrestled such a strong schedule that no one is going to be intimidated at state.
"All you can do now is go out and wrestle. Just try to win your next match and advance. I wouldn't be surprised if all seven of these guys are still wrestling on Saturday."
DIVISION 1
Note: In Division 1, the top two finishers in each weight class advance to state.
FORT ATKINSON SECTIONAL
Team scores—Mukwonago 186.5; Milton 150; Stoughton 141; Elkhorn 60; Oregon 47.5; Mount Horeb/Barneveld 42; Fort Atkinson 32; Verona 32; Janesville Parker 28; Monona Grove/McFarland 28; Janesville Craig 26; Wales Kettle Moraine 25; Madison La Follette 23; Madison Memorial 13.5; Beloit Memorial 12; Madison West 0.
Championship matches
106 pounds—Josephine Stachowski, Muk, mdec. Cole Cunningham, MHB, 11-1. 113—Aiden Slama, Milton, pinned J.J. Poarch, MHB, 1:16. 120—Chance Suddeth, Sto., dec. Trayton Torres, Elk, 4-0. 126—Nicolar Rivera, Sto, pinned Matt Haldiman, Mil, 3:34. 132—Cole Sarbacker, Sto., dec. Joey Showalter, Elk, 7-6. 138—Hunter Klietz, JC, dec. Brandon Liddle, Or, 7-3. 145—Cody Goebel, Muk, dec. Royce Nilo, Mil, 3-1, sudden victory. 152—Cayden Brandenburg, JP, dec. Trenton Dow, Sto, 5-1. 160—Zach Eliszewski, Muk, dec. Michael Schliem, Mil, 5-3. 170—Aeoden Sinclair, Mil, tfall Parker Schlueter, WKM, 25-10. 182—Kade Desormeau, Mil, pinned Cael Wozniak, V, 2:27. 195—John Harman, Sto, dec. Charlie Eckert, Mil, 5-4. 220—Jackson Mankowski, ML, pinned Guenther Switzer, MGM, 1:56. 285—Griffin Empey, Sto, pinned Jay Hanson, V, 3:29.
Second-place wrestlebacks
113—Poarch pinned Brian Whipple, Muk, 1:52. 120—Torres pinned Adam Whittier, Muk, 2:18. 132—Showalter pinned Brady Wierzbicki, Muk, 3:31. 152—Dow, Sto, pinned Devin Lawrence, Muk, 2:47. 170—Schlueter pinned Alex Jacobi, Muk, 4:34. 195—Eckert pinned Braden Zoellner, Elk, 5:44. 220—Switzer mdec. Beckett Spilde, Sto, 12-3.
Milton state qualifiers
(Thursday matches)
113: Aiden Slama, fr. (36-4), vs. David Sincere, sr., Hales Corners Whitnall/Greendale (31-14).
126: Matt Haldiman, jr. (39-7), vs. Connor Crumer, so., Hartland Arrowhead (33-11).
145: Royce Nilo, jr. (37-7), vs. Aiden Zirbel, so., Waukesha North (29-6).
160: Michael Schliem, sr. (40-8), vs. Magnus Kuokkanen, sr., Waukesha West (35-0).
170: Aeoden Sinclair, so. (44-1), vs. Chase Woosencraft, so., Pulaski (27-13).
182: Kade Desormeau, sr. (36-6), vs. Ashton Fischer, so., Wisconsin Rapids (27-4).
195: Charlie Eckert, sr. (32-11), vs. Brayden Rosenow, sr., Menomonee Falls (33-5).