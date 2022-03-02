Arguably, no wrestler was more dominant at the WIAA state tournament than Aeoden Sinclair.
The Milton High sophomore scored 85 points in four matches and culminated a spectacular season by winning the Division 1 170-pound state title.
In the title match, Sinclair cruised to a 14-9 win over offseason training partner and good friend Noah Mulvaney of Hartland Arrowhead.
Sinclair finished the season 48-1, with his only loss coming to a nationally ranked wrestler from Illinois at a tournament early in the season.
He said wrestling Mulvaney was difficult because of their friendship.
“We build each other up to get to this point, but then have to take it away from each other,” Sinclair said.
“Coming into the tournament, I was a little nervous, but I told myself to not get distracted and to just try and score as many points as I could each match.”
The strategy worked well en route to a championship as Sinclair scored 85 points in four matches—likely an unofficial state record for points scored.
Sinclair’s teammate, Matt Haldiman, advanced to the finals at 126 but lost to three-time state champion Nicolar Rivera of Stoughton by technical fall, 20-3.
Moments after the match, Rivera revved up the Kohl Center crowd by revealing his college choice by displaying a University of Wisconsin T-shirt.
Milton entered the state tournament with a record-tying seven qualifiers, and four brought hardware home. In addition to Sinclair and Haldiman, freshman Aiden Slama (113) and junior Royce Nilo (145) both finished sixth.
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Kohl Center, Madison
AREA RESULTS
DIVISION 1
Championship matches
106 pounds—Brayten Casey, Menomonie, dec. Jacob Herm, Neenah, 9-7, sudden victory. 113—Preston Spray, Wis. Rapids, dec. Wyatt Skebba, Hortonville, 2-0. 120—Shane Corrigan, De Pere, maj. dec.over Lucas Peters, Kaukauna, 9-1. 126—Nicolar Rivera, Stoughton, tech. fall over Matt Haldiman, Milton, 20-3. 132—Wyatt Duchateau, Arrowhead, dec. Kellan Aure, Menomonie, 6-4, tiebreaker. 138—Greyson Clark, Kaukauna, pinned Talan Schutte, Germantown, 4:21. 145—Jacob Ward, Bay Port, dec. Cody Goebel, Mukwonago, 6-5, tiebreaker. 152—Mitchell Mesenbrink, Hartland Arrowhead, dec. Charlie Millard, Mequon Homestead, 6-4. 160—Ethan Riddle, Germantown, dec. Braeden Ott, Glendale Nicolet, 10-5. 170—Aeoden Sinclair, Milton, dec. Noah Mulvaney, Hartland Arrowhead, 14-9. 182—Connor Mirasola, West Bend West, pinned Trenton Gibbons, Pulaski, 0:28. 195—Cole Mirasola, West Bend West, maj. dec. over Gabriel Klatt, Beaver Dam/Wayland, 13-5. 220—Jackson Mankowski, Madison La Follette, maj. dec. over Will Haeger, Oak Creek, 13-5. 285—Vito Massa, River Falls, dec. Griffin Empey, Stoughton, 4-2.
Fifth Place
113—Ethan Eggert, Pulaski, dec. Aiden Slama, Milton, 5-0. 132—Preston Kratochvill, Holmen, dec. Joey Showalter, Elkhorn, 3-2. 145—Brett Skaug, Brookfield East, dec. Royce Nilo, Milton, 3-2.
Semifinals
126—Haldiman dec. Aiden Crawley, Brookfield East, 8-1. 170—Sinclair tech fall over Benjamin Otto, Brookfield Central, 22-7.
Consolation Semifinals
113—Bast dec. Slama, 3-2. 132—Stoffel dec. Showalter, 7-5. 145—Kratochvill dec. Nilo, 3-1.
Consolation Second Round
113—Slama, dec. Coen Henn, Wis. Lutheran, 3-1. 120—Fitzpatrick, dec. Trayton Torres, Elkhorn, 7-1. 132—Showalter, dec. Caleb Cady, Pewaukee, 4-3. 145—Nilo, dec. Kale Roth, Stevens Point, 3-1.
Consolation First Round
106—Mycah Beckett, De Pere, dec. Logan Clausen, Lake Geneva Badger, 5-0. 113—Slama maj. dec. over Oliver Crum, Wauwatosa West/East, 10-0. 120—Torres pinned Dylan Lewandowski, Glendale Nicolet, 2:33. 132—Showalter dec. Luke Moczynski, Oak Creek, 3-1. 145—Nilo pinned Jonah Stammer, Mequon Homestead, 4:54.
DIVISION 2
Championship matches
106—Charlie Meudt, Dodgeville, dec. Logan Mueller, Brillion, 7-0. 113—Reid Spurley, Dodgeville, dec. Colton Hush, Baldwin-Woodville, 6-2. 120—Danny Heiser, Evansville, pinned Luke Dux, Neillsville co-op, 6:29. 126—Chase Beckett, Portage, maj. dec. over Eyan Dessellier, Kiel, 10-2. 132—Rhett Koenig, Prairie du Chien, dec. Owen Seffrood, Darlington/Black Hawk, 6-2. 138—Max Ronsman, Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Evan Wolfe, West Salem/Bangor, 6-3. 145—Caleb Meunier, Winneconne, dec. Nathan VandeHey, Freedom, 7-3. 152—Zane Licht, Lodi, dec. Lowell Arnold, Portage, 3-0. 160—Braeden Scoles, Kewaskum, maj. dec. over Eddie Simes, Amery, 15-3. 170—Owen Heiser, Evansville, dec. Devin Wasley, Saint Croix Central, 4-2. 182—Clayton Whiting, Oconto Falls, maj. dec. over Ian Smith, Maple Northwestern, 17-5. 195—Max Ramberg, Baldwin-Woodville, dec. Kale Hopke, Amery, 5-2. 220—Koy Hopke, Amery, pinned Wyatt Ripp, Lodi, 0:59. 285—Robert Beese, Amery, dec. Gunner Hoffmann, Neillsville co-op, 4-2, sudden victory.
Third Place
160—Carter Friend, Whitewater, dec. Mason Evans, Tomahawk, 5-2. 182—Owen Huschitt, Darlington/Black Hawk, dec. Cole Hanson, Delavan-Darien, 5-2.
Fifth Place
106—Gunner Katzenmeyer, Evansville, pinned Hunter Heller, Chilton/Hilbert, 1:31. 120—Jonah Edwards, East Troy, pinned Chris Karbash, Delavan-Darien, 4:10. 182—Grant Cook, Amery, dec. Cal Ries, Beloit Turner, 4-2.
Semifinals
106—Logan Mueller, Brillion, dec. Katzenmeyer, 6-5. 120—D. Heiser dec. Easton Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco, 8-5. 160—Scoles, Kewaskum, maj. dec. over Friend, 19-6. 170—O. Heiser tech fall over Trace Schoenebeck, Luxemburg-Casco, 17-2. 182—Whiting pinned Ries, 3:44; Smith dec. Hanson, 3-1.
Consolation Semifinals
106—Ethan Aird, Darlington/Black Hawk, dec. Katzenmeyer, Evansville, 9-4. 120—Treyton Ackman, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus, dec. Karbash, Delavan-Darien, 7-0. 160—Friend dec. Bowen Rothbauer, Bloomer/Colfax, 4-2, sudden victory. 182—Hanson dec. Cook, 4-1.
Consolation First Round
120—Chris Karbash, Delavan-Darien, dec. Teague Holzer, Hammond St. Croix Central, 3-1. 138—Ryan Tomazevic, Seymour, pinned Marcus McIntyre, Brodhead/Juda, 2:46. 160—Ivan Veenendall, Ellsworth, dec. Owen Chelminiak, Delavan-Darien, 9-2.
Quarterfinals
106 pounds—Katzenmeyer pinned Hunter Heller, Chilton/Hilbert, 2:28. 120—D. Heiser maj. dec. over Teague Holzer, Hammond St. Croix Central, 13-1. 138—Hart maj. dec. over McIntyre, 15-4. 160—Friend dec. Chelminiak, 5-2. 170—O. Heiser maj. Dec. over Tucker Brockman, Freedom, 21-11. 182—Ries dec. Logan Neitzel, Lomira, 9-4; Hanson dec. Caden Weber, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona, 4-2, sudden victory.
DIVISION 3
Championship matches
106—Fitzpatrick, La Crosse Aquinas, dec. Carey, Mineral Point, 11-8. 113—Campbell, Kenosha St. Joseph, maj. dec. over Biba, Iowa-Grant/Highland, 12-4. 120—Johnson, Cumberland, pinned Carpenter, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian, 5:55. 126—Sonnentag, Cadott, dec. Sullivan, Mineral Point, 8-2. 132—Gerber, Cameron, dec. Dolphin, Kenosha Christian Life, 7-3. 138—Drexler, Stratford, maj. dec. over Riley, Mineral Point. 11-1. 145—Casper, Coleman, pinned Erickson, Cedar Grove-Belgium, 0:59. 152—Brosinski, De Soto, dec. Penchi, La Crosse Aquinas, 4-3. 160—Marko, St. Croix Falls, dec. Stewart, Poynette, 5-4. 170—Cracraft, Mishicot, dec. Dormanen, Boyceville, 2-0. 182—Schwabe, Random Lake, dec. Thompson, Kewaunee, 10-3. 195—Smart, Stratford, dec. Rydlund, Ladysmith, 9-4. 220—Tegels, Cadott, dec. Ebert, Reedsville, 3-1. 285—Nottestad, Westby, dec. Nelson, Unity, 3-1.