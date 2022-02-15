A bid to return to the WIAA state team tournament for the first time since 2010 came up just short last Saturday for the Milton High wrestling team.
Mukwonago edged Milton 271-259.5 to win the Milton Regional title, but lost to Stoughton on Tuesday night at the team sectional title match.
The Red Hawks had a productive day despite finishing second. Milton got individual titles from Aiden Slama (33-4) at 113; Matt Haldiman (37-6) at 126; Hunter Kieliszewski (19-6) at 138; Aeoden Sinclair (41-1) at 170 and Kade Desormeau (33-6) at 182 and advanced 13 wrestlers to Saturday's Fort Atkinson Sectional.
DIVISION 1
Note: In Division 1, the top four individuals in each weight class advance to individual sectionals and the winning team advances to team sectionals.
MILTON REGIONAL
Team scores—Mukwonago 271; Milton 259.5; Janesville Parker 135.5; Elkhorn 120.5; Janesville Craig 110; Fort Atkinson 109; Wales Kettle Moraine 80; Beloit Memorial 32.5.
Individual sectional qualifiers—Mukwonago 13; Milton 13; Craig 7; Parker 7; Elkhorn 6; Fort Atkinson 5; Beloit 2; Kettle Moraine 2.
106 pounds—Championship: Josephine Stachowski (Muk) pinned Isaiah Gibbs (JC), 2:10. Second-place wrestleback: Miguel Martinez (BM) tfall over Gibbs, 15-0. Third place: Martinez pinned Jesse Reid (Mil), 5:13.
113— Champ: Aiden Slama (Mil) pinned Bryce Volla (FA), 5:23. Third: Brian Whipple (Muk) pinned Aidyn Tucker (JC), 2:21.
120—Champ: Trayton Torres (Elk) pinned Adam Whittier (Muk), 1:57. Third: Noah Horwath (FA) dec. Carter Johnson (Mil), 6-4.
126—Champ: Matt Haldiman (Mil) mdec. over Blake Roberts (Muk), 10-2. Third: Owen West (BM) pinned Shawn Sobczak (JP), 2:40.
132—Champ: Joey Showalter (Elk) mdec. over Brady Wierzbicki (Muk), 13-0. Third: Drexel Norman (JP) pinned Landon Colson (JC), 4:23. Fourth place WB: Lukaas Harms (Mil) dec. Colson, 10-9.
138—Champ: Hunter Kieliszewski (Mil) mdec. over Hunter Klietz (JC), 16-7. Second-place WB: Jacob Wisinski (Muk) pinned Klietz, 2:51. Third place: Wisinski pinned Blake Krueger (JP), 4:38.
145—Champ: Cody Goebel (Muk) dec. Royce Nilo (Mil), 3-2. Second-place WB: Royce Nilo (Mil) tfall over Louden Goutcher (FA), 16-1. Third place: Louden Goutcher (FA) mdec. over Dominick Albrecht (JC), 16-4. Fourth place WB: Dominick Albrecht (JC) pinned Zade Loebel (WKM), 2:32.
152—Champ: Cayden Brandenburg (JP) dec. Charlie Weber (WKM), 12-6. Second-place WB: Weber dec. Devin Lawrence (Muk), 6-5. Third place: Lawrence (Muk) mdec. over Vincent Healy (FA), 12-3. Fourth place WB: Healy (FA) dec. Parker Kersten (Mil), 6-4.
160—Championship: Zach Eliszewski (Muk) dec. Michael Schliem (Mil), 3-2. Second-place WB: Schliem (Mil) mdec. over Aiden Worden (FA), 9-1. Third place: Worden pinned Ethan Taylor (Elk), 3:57.
170—Championship: Aeoden Sinclair (Mil) pinned Parker Schlueter (WKM), 1:04. Second-place WB: Schlueter dec. Alex Jacobi (Muk), 7-2. Third place: Jacobi medical forfeit over Jack Ryan (JC).
182—Championship: Kade Desormeau (Mil) dec. Hayden Chitwood (Muk), 7-6. Third place: Carter Wesley (JP) pinned Jacob Kleist (Elk), 2:40. Fourth place WB: Kleist pinned Teegan Burdick (JC), 1:58.
195—Championship: Treveon Sanda (JP) pinned Braden Zoellner (Elk), 5:00. Third place: Charlie Eckert (Mil) dec. Dane Krimpelbein (Muk), 4-3.
220—Championship: Ryan Mazer (Muk) pinned Patrick Jones (JC), 4:12. Second-place WB: Brayden Lee (Mil) pinned Jones, 3:17. Third place: Lee mdec. over Nathaniel Langdon (Elk), 14-4.
285—Championship: Wolf Schnabl (Muk) dec. Caleb Peters (Mil), 7-1. Third place: George Greene (JC) pinned Dean Glenmore (JP), 1:39.