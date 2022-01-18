Milton’s Aiden Slama competes against Fort Atkinson’s Noah Horwath in their 120-pound matchup during a Badger Conference dual in Milton on Friday. Slama won a 15-0 technical fall as Milton won the dual, 66-8. On Saturday, the Red Hawks took first in the Ken Heine Blackshirt Invitational at Waukesha South.
Milton’s Aiden Slama competes against Fort Atkinson’s Noah Horwath in their 120-pound matchup during a Badger Conference dual in Milton on Friday. Slama won a 15-0 technical fall as Milton won the dual, 66-8. On Saturday, the Red Hawks took first in the Ken Heine Blackshirt Invitational at Waukesha South.
It was a productive weekend for Milton High School’s wrestling team.
The Red Hawks kicked things off by overpowering Fort Atkinson in a Badger East dual meet on Friday, Jan. 14, and followed that up by winning the Blackshirt Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Milton totaled 297 points to win the 18-team Blackshirt Invitational at Waukesha South. Waukesha North was a distant second with 181.
The Red Hawks got individual titles from Aiden Slama at 113; Matt Haldiman at 126; Lukaas Harms at 132; Royce Nilo at 145; Michael Schliem at 160; Aeoden Sinclair at 170; Kade DeSormeau at 182 and Charlie Eckert at 195.
Milton, ranked fifth in the state in Division 1, easily handled Fort Atkinson, 66-8, to remain unbeaten in dual meets in the Badger East Conference.
Blackshirt Invitational
At Waukesha South
Top five team scores (out of 19)
Milton 297; Waukesha North 181; Sussex Hamilton 153; West Allis Central 152; Waukesha South 137.5.
113—Bryce Volla, FA, tfall over Daniel Stewart, M, 18-3. 120—Aiden Slama, M, tfall over Noah Horwath, 15-0. 132—Rowan Jauch, M, pinned Robert Wildenauer, FA, 1:48. 138—Jacob Ashland, FA, dec. Lukaas Harms, (5-2). 145—Hunter Kieliszewski, M, pinned Louden Goutcher, 1:13. 152—Royce Nilo, M, pinned Vincent Healy, 3:20. 160—Michael Schliem, M, mdec. Aiden Worden, 14-2. 220—Brayden Lee, M, dec. Eli Burhans, 6-5. 285—Caleb Peters, M, pinned Gio Miguel, 1:25. 106, 126, 170, 182, 195—Milton won by forfeit