It was a productive weekend for Milton High School’s wrestling team.

The Red Hawks kicked things off by overpowering Fort Atkinson in a Badger East dual meet on Friday, Jan. 14, and followed that up by winning the Blackshirt Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Milton totaled 297 points to win the 18-team Blackshirt Invitational at Waukesha South. Waukesha North was a distant second with 181.

The Red Hawks got individual titles from Aiden Slama at 113; Matt Haldiman at 126; Lukaas Harms at 132; Royce Nilo at 145; Michael Schliem at 160; Aeoden Sinclair at 170; Kade DeSormeau at 182 and Charlie Eckert at 195.

Milton, ranked fifth in the state in Division 1, easily handled Fort Atkinson, 66-8, to remain unbeaten in dual meets in the Badger East Conference.

Blackshirt Invitational

At Waukesha South

Top five team scores (out of 19)

Milton 297; Waukesha North 181; Sussex Hamilton 153; West Allis Central 152; Waukesha South 137.5.

Milton results

106 pounds—Jesse Reid 2-2 (fourth place). 113—Aiden Slama 2-0 (champion). 120—Carter Johnson 2-2 (fourth). 126—Matt Haldiman 2-0 (champion). 132—Lukaas Harms 3-0 (champion). 138—Rowan Jauch 1-2. 145—Royce Nilo 3-0 (champion). 152—Parker Kersten 2-2. 160—Michael Schliem 3-0 (champion). 170—Aeoden Sinclair 3-0 (champion). 182—Kade Desormeau 3-0 (champion). 195—Charlie Eckert 3-0 (champion). 220—Brayden Lee 3-1 (third). 285—Caleb Peters 3-1 (third).

RESULT FRIDAY

Badger East Conference

MILTON 66, FORT ATKINSON 8

113—Bryce Volla, FA, tfall over Daniel Stewart, M, 18-3. 120—Aiden Slama, M, tfall over Noah Horwath, 15-0. 132—Rowan Jauch, M, pinned Robert Wildenauer, FA, 1:48. 138—Jacob Ashland, FA, dec. Lukaas Harms, (5-2). 145—Hunter Kieliszewski, M, pinned Louden Goutcher, 1:13. 152—Royce Nilo, M, pinned Vincent Healy, 3:20. 160—Michael Schliem, M, mdec. Aiden Worden, 14-2. 220—Brayden Lee, M, dec. Eli Burhans, 6-5. 285—Caleb Peters, M, pinned Gio Miguel, 1:25. 106, 126, 170, 182, 195—Milton won by forfeit

